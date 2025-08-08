For it not being a holiday week, this was a very light seven days for new tour announcements in the rock and metal world. We have six new tours and four new festival announcements that have been revealed over this past week, with some exciting changes to a pair of others.

Leading the way is early 2000s favorites Saliva, who have booked a solid lineup of acts that include Earshot, The Founder Featuring Austin John Winkler and Lylvc to support them on shows starting at the end of April and carrying over into the fall.

You've got a little longer to wait, but Gorguts will bring the heavy in November when they hit the road with Death to All and Phobophilic. Could this be leading into some long awaited new music? Time will tell.

This week also featured lineup announcements concerning the Ceremony Fest, Hell's Heroes Festival, Edgewater Music Fest and the inaugural Iron Fortress Death Fest.

Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Dec. 12

Support Acts: Static Dress, Gouge Away, Orthodox, Boltcutter

Tour Dates: Nov. 4 - 30

Support Acts: Death to All, Phobophilic

James

Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - Oct. 5

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Playing the Laid album.

Tour Dates: Sept. 25 - Oct. 12

Support Acts: None Listed

The Outfit

Tour Dates: Aug. 16 - Sept. 14

Support Acts: None Listed

Tour Dates: Aug. 29 - Oct. 16

Support Acts: Earshot, The Founder Featuring Austin John Winkler, Lylvc

Rock + Metal Festival News

Ceremony Fest 2025

The lineup for the 2025 edition of Ceremony Fest is set to take place Nov. 8 at Nashville's Cannery Hall. Sueco, Rain City Drive, Weathers, Jutes, Wes Ghost, girlfriends, Beauty School Dropout, Huddy and more are part of the lineup for the festival.

Edgewater Music Fest 2025

Cloud Nothings, Sweet Pill, Foxy Shazan and Speedy Ortiz will head up the 2025 Edgewater Music Fest taking place Sept. 5-7 in the Chicago area. Air Credits, Universal Togetherness Band, Dr. Manhattan, Sludgeworth, Ric Wilson, Edging and more are also on the bill.

Fortress Death Fest 2025

The inaugural Iron Fortress Death Fest is set for Oct. 18 at the Black Circle in Indianapolis. The event features sets from Decedent, Chorus Of Demons, Hamarr, Swampgrave, Dysmorphia, 1 Body 6 Graves, Scab Hag, Ripped Open, Pissrot, Cell Intruder, Ectospire and Cryptual among others.

Hell's Heroes 2026

The Hell's Heroes Festival is now set for March 19-21, 2026 at Houston's White Oak Music Hall. Leading the festival will be Dirkschneider and Sanctuary, with Tankard, Voivod, Virgin Steele, 3 Inches of Blood and many more.

Louder Than Life 2025

This year's Louder Than Life festival is going to be bigger than ever. Promoter DWP just announced an expansion to the 11th edition of the event held in Louisville, Kentucky. This fest will feature seven stages with XweaponX, Haywire 617, Silly Goose, Unearth, War of Ages, Convictions, Upon A Burning Body, The Browning, Fight From Within, Orthodox, Fox Lake and 156/Silence added to the bill. Amusement park rides will also be available for free.

Sonic Temple 2026

Sonic Temple 2026 will be held from May 14-17 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Next year features some new changes, including a fifth stage, which will afford the fest the ability to build on the lineup with 30-plus more bands than this year. No bands have been confirmed yet, but tickets are already on sale.

