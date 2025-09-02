Tesla bassist Brian Wheat has formed a new supergroup called Terminal, featuring ex-Tesla guitarist Tommy Skeoch, ex-W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes and ex-Saliva singer Josey Scott.

Wheat shared the update in a recent Instagram post, which you can see below.

"It’s good to reconnect with my old pal Tommy Skeoch," Wheat wrote to accompany a selfie of him and Skeoch. "We’re working on a new band together called Terminal with Chris Holmes and Josey Scott from Saliva. We look forward to presenting you with our new brand of music."

Wheat was also quick to note that his main gig and separate side project — Violet Breed, a collaboration with U.K. singer-songwriter AleX — are still intact.

"No, I am not leaving Tesla," he said. "I’m just starting another new band with my old friend. Also look for me and Alex with Violet Breed and a lot of new exciting Tesla stuff coming up in the works. Love you all, B Dub."

When Did the Members of Terminal Leave Their Main Bands?

Wheat is the only member of Terminal who's still playing with his primary band. Skeoch, who first joined Tesla in 1984, left the group in 2006 and was replaced by guitarist Dave Rude.

Holmes joined W.A.S.P. in 1983 and played on the band's first four studio albums before exiting for the first time in 1990. He rejoined the band from 1996 to 2001 and has not played with them since then. He later teamed up with ex-W.A.S.P. bandmate and guitarist Randy Piper in Randy Piper's Animal and formed his own band Mean Man. Holmes also underwent successful treatment for throat and neck cancer in 2022.

Lastly, Scott fronted Saliva from 1996 to 2011 and co-wrote their biggest songs, including "Click Click Boom" and "Always." He left the nu-metal stalwarts in 2011 to pursue a solo career in Christian music. Scott announced his intention to reunite with Saliva in late 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted those plans.