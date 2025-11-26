The Metal Hall of Fame Reveals 2026 Induction Class

The Metal Hall of Fame has revealed their 2026 induction class, complete with a Sunset Strip celebration scheduled for Jan. 21 in Los Angeles.

Launched with a 2017 ceremony, the Metal Hall of Fame has shined the spotlight on some of the most beloved musicians from the hard rock and metal world and this year's class will celebrate five new inductees who all played a part in the '80s rock and metal scene.

Who Is In the 2026 Metal Hall of Fame Induction Class?

Among those being celebrated this year will be Chris Holmes, the former W.A.S.P. guitarist. And organizers have already revealed that past Metal Hall inductee Carlos Cavazo will be on hand to do the induction honors for Holmes.

Tracii Guns, the L.A. Guns founder and frontman will be inducted this coming year. So will longtime Ratt guitarist Warren DeMartini and Poison drummer Rikki Rockett. Rounding out the list of inductees is Riki Rachtman, the onetime host of MTV's Headbangers Ball and the owner of the legendary '80s Sunset Strip venue The Cathouse.

The night will not only include the inductions, but there will also be an all-star jam taking place during the festivities.

"We invite all the fans to join us in celebrating the '80s," says Metal Hall of Fame founder/CEO Pat Gesualdo. "Get ready to unleash your inner metal spirit, and dress in leather, studs, big hair and all the metal you can handle. Two iconic venues, one legendary night."

Where Is the Metal Hall of Fame Induction Taking Place?

As Gesualdo teased, the Metal Hall of Fame ceremony will start with a celebrity red carpet at the legendary Rainbow Bar and Grill on the Sunset Strip before heading next door to the Roxy Theater for the ceremony and all-star jam.

SiriusXM's Eddie Trunk and entertainment personality Cathy Rankin will be on hand to host the festivities.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through the Metal Hall of Fame website.

Who Else Is In the Metal Hall of Fame?

In their near decade of service saluting metal, the Metal Hall of Fame has inducted such icons as Judas Priest, Lemmy Kilmister, Ronnie James Dio, Anthrax and Twisted Sister, while also singling out such legendary players as Randy Rhoads, Steve Vai, Mike Portnoy, Tom Morello, Joe Satriani, Billy Sheehan, Mick Mars, Marty Friedman, Bill Ward, Jordan Rudess and David Ellefson.

The Metal Hall of Fame also has previously saluted Exodus, Anvil, Testament, Helloween, Metal Church, Armored Saint, Biohazard, Saxon, Stryper and well regarded vocalists such as Geoff Tate, Stephen Pearcy, Don Dokken, Lita Ford and Sebastian Bach.

While there is an executive board, fans also get to have a say and can reach out to vote for musicians they think should be inducted through the Metal Hall of Fame website.