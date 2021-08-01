Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in August

Summer is coming to close and so will another birthday season for a number of rock stars. Do you share a birthday with any of these musicians? You can find out in the gallery below as we check out all of August's rock star birthdays.

There are some absolute legends born in August. Two of metal's most iconic frontmen - Rob Halford and Bruce Dickinson - will be celebrating a birthday this month. So will Led Zeppelin great Robert Plant and KISS superstar Gene Simmons.

It's also the birth month of some stellar musicians who left their mark on this earth but are no longer with us - Joe Strummer, Phil Lynott, Keith Moon, Adam Yauch, Layne Staley, Oderus Urungus and of course, Dimebag Darrell.

See who else of rock and metal significance will be blowing out the candles during the month of August in the gallery below.

Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in August

Blow out the candles on these birthdays!
