This week, former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes shared a detailed and overall positive health update in a video that addresses his recent cancer treatments. In February, the musician revealed he had been diagnosed with throat and neck cancer.

Holmes served two stints with the Los Angeles heavy metal band W.A.S.P., who emerged in the glam metal era of the 1980s. He played guitar in the band from 1982 to 1990 and again from 1995 to 2001. More recently, he's recorded with his group Mean Man.

Prefacing Chris' clip in an Instagram post Tuesday (June 14), the musician's wife and manager, Catherine Sarah Holmes, wrote, "We apologize for leaving you all so long without any updates. … Chris decided tonight, besides just a post, to do a video for all of you, to thank you for all of your support with messages, as well as financially."

In the video, Chris, who completed radiation therapy in April, begins, "My health, as it is right now … I can walk around the block. I don't have very much energy. I've lost a lot of weight, I've probably lost 40, 35 pounds. … But I'm getting better." (via BraveWords)

Later in the video, he adds, "While I plan on touring in September, I don't know if I'll be at 100 percent. I might be at 80, but I'm still gonna go out and tour anyway. Because I haven't played for a long time, regardless. I'm gonna try my best."

Earlier this year, Holmes' family and friends launched a GoFundMe page. Word of the rocker's diagnosis was first shared by Catherine on social media. In that message, she said Chris could no longer participate in Monsters of Rock 2022 — he was due to perform solo — and hoped to make it to a future Monsters of Rock.

Donate to Chris' GoFundMe by clicking here.

Chris Holmes Health Update - June 14, 2022