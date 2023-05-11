W.A.S.P. icon Blackie Lawless will finish the classic Los Angeles glam metal band's ongoing European tour performing while sitting down, as the 66-year-old bandleader explained this week.

It's the compromise the founding W.A.S.P. singer-guitarist is willing to make after he was advised not to continue with W.A.S.P.'s 40th anniversary shows.

Lawless has been performing with a herniated disc in his lower back, he revealed last month, asserting the problem stems for a leg injury several years ago. Now, the W.A.S.P. rocker said, despite the injury, he'll finish tour "come hell or high water."

See W.A.S.P. tour dates below. After the final shows on their current run, the band's 40th anniversary tour picks back up with stateside dates in August.

Blackie Lawless to Play With W.A.S.P. Seated

"I had a serious setback at the hands of a very unqualified Doctor here in Europe about 2 weeks into the tour," Lawless explains in a May 10 update on his website. "I've been receiving treatment at a hospital in Berlin and that team of Doctors has been nothing short of fantastic. But, at the same time they strongly advised me to stop the tour and go back to L.A. and begin my rehab."

Lawless continues, "But it's hard for them to understand, this is the only 40th Anniversary I'm ever going to get, not to mention the fans that have stood by us this entire time have waited over 3 years, and because of the pandemic suffered 3 different sets of tour postponements. I go back to Berlin on Friday for 2 days for more treatments which means both the shows in Italy will be missed. At the start the Doctors there told me without rest and rehab I would definitely get worse. As hard as I've pushed through these shows, they were right. The show last night in Zurich was cut short by 2 songs, and I do apologize for that but the pain reached a point where I could no longer perform … My legs were giving out on me and it got dangerous."

He adds, "I will not be able to stand to do the remaining 5 shows, so the compromise I reached with the Doctors was if I would stay seated, in a chair to do these last 5 then they will give me clearance to finish the tour and do those remaining 5 shows. I've never done this before, but please understand, my intention is to finish this tour, come hell or high water."

READ MORE: Why W.A.S.P. Are Using Pre-Recorded Backing Tracks at Their Current Concerts

Lawless concludes, "As frustrating as this all has been I can't wait to get into rehab, and then destroy America.... Again, on the 2nd, and final leg of the '40th Anniversary World Tour'!! We are Coming Back."

Go here for W.A.S.P. tickets.

W.A.S.P. Spring 2023 European Tour Dates

May 11 – Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks

May 14 – Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Center Urbane

May 15 – Brno, Czechia @ Sono Music Club

May 17 – Bucharest, Romania @ Roman Arena

May 18 – Sofia, Bulgaria @ University Sports Hall

W.A.S.P. 2023 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 4 – San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ Fremont

Aug. 5 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live

Aug. 7 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

Aug. 8 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue

Aug. 10 – Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre

Aug. 11 – Spokane, Wash. @ The Podium

Aug. 12 – Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Ctr

Aug. 13 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Aug. 15 – Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse

Aug. 16 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

Aug. 17 - Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt

Aug. 18 – Eau Claire, Wis. @ RCU Theater

Aug. 19 – Clive, Iowa @ Horizon Events Ctr

Aug. 20 – Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Live

Aug. 22 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe

Aug. 23 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room

Aug. 24 – Wheeling, W.V. @ Capitol Theatre

Aug. 25 – Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater

Aug. 26 – New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Aug. 27 – Hampton, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino

Aug. 29 – Wallingford, Ct. @ Oakdale Theatre

Aug. 30 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

Aug. 31 – Warren, Ohio @ Packard Music Hall

Sept. 1 – Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

Sept. 3 – Montreal, Quebec @ Mtelus

Sept. 5 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music Ctr

Sept. 7 – Memphis, Tenn. @ The Soundstage

Sept. 8 – Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall

Sept. 9 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

Sept. 10 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion

Sept. 13 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

Sept. 14 – San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

Sept. 16 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Palladium

