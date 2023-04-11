W.A.S.P. Confirm Dates for ’40th Never Stops’ 2023 North American Tour

W.A.S.P. are back and ready to rock you're world with a 33-city run this summer. The band just announced dates for the "40th Never Stops World Tour 2023," kicking off Saturday, Aug. 5 in Wheatland, California.

The trek will also feature special guests Armored Saint, as the two bands venture across the country and dip into Canada for some shows as well before wrapping up the run Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

W.A.S.P. are currently riding a wave of momentum coming off their first U.S. tour in a decade that took place last year. The band is also playing European shows this spring, wrapping up May 18 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Tickets for the run will be available through an artist pre-sale starting today (April 11) at 12N ET. Additional pre-sales will follow throughout the week, with the general public on-sale starting this Friday (April 14) at 10AM local time via WASPnation.com. You can also look into Blackie Lawless VIP meet-and-greet packages via the band's website as well.

See all of the cities, dates and venues listed below.

W.A.S.P. / Armored Saint "The 40th Never Stops" North American Tour Leg 2023

Aug. 04 – San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ Fremont Theatre *

Aug. 05 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Aug. 07 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

Aug. 08 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre *

Aug. 10 – Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre

Aug. 11 – Spokane, Wash. @ The Podium

Aug. 12 – Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Aug. 13 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Aug. 15 – Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha

Aug. 16 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

Aug. 17 - Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt *

Aug. 18 – Eau Claire, Wis. @ RCU Theater *

Aug. 19 – Clive, Iowa @ Horizon Events Center *

Aug. 20 – Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

Aug. 22 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live @ 20 Monroe

Aug. 23 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

Aug. 24 – Wheeling, W.V. @ Capitol Theatre *

Aug. 25 – Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater *

Aug. 26 – New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Aug. 27 – Hampton, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Aug. 29 – Wallingford, Ct. @ The Dome At Oakdale Theatre

Aug. 30 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Aug. 31 – Warren, Ohio @ Packard Music Hall *

Sept. 01 – Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

Sept. 03 – Montreal, Quebec @ Mtelus

Sept. 05 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Sept. 07 – Memphis, Tenn. @ The Soundstage at Graceland

Sept. 08 – Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall

Sept. 09 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

Sept. 10 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Sept. 13 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre *

Sept. 14 – San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

Sept. 16 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

*Not a Live Nation Date

W.A.S.P. 2023 tour admat Live Nation loading...