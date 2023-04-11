W.A.S.P. Confirm Dates for ’40th Never Stops’ 2023 North American Tour
W.A.S.P. are back and ready to rock you're world with a 33-city run this summer. The band just announced dates for the "40th Never Stops World Tour 2023," kicking off Saturday, Aug. 5 in Wheatland, California.
The trek will also feature special guests Armored Saint, as the two bands venture across the country and dip into Canada for some shows as well before wrapping up the run Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.
W.A.S.P. are currently riding a wave of momentum coming off their first U.S. tour in a decade that took place last year. The band is also playing European shows this spring, wrapping up May 18 in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Tickets for the run will be available through an artist pre-sale starting today (April 11) at 12N ET. Additional pre-sales will follow throughout the week, with the general public on-sale starting this Friday (April 14) at 10AM local time via WASPnation.com. You can also look into Blackie Lawless VIP meet-and-greet packages via the band's website as well.
See all of the cities, dates and venues listed below.
W.A.S.P. / Armored Saint "The 40th Never Stops" North American Tour Leg 2023
Aug. 04 – San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ Fremont Theatre *
Aug. 05 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Aug. 07 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
Aug. 08 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre *
Aug. 10 – Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre
Aug. 11 – Spokane, Wash. @ The Podium
Aug. 12 – Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Aug. 13 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
Aug. 15 – Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha
Aug. 16 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
Aug. 17 - Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt *
Aug. 18 – Eau Claire, Wis. @ RCU Theater *
Aug. 19 – Clive, Iowa @ Horizon Events Center *
Aug. 20 – Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
Aug. 22 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live @ 20 Monroe
Aug. 23 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre
Aug. 24 – Wheeling, W.V. @ Capitol Theatre *
Aug. 25 – Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater *
Aug. 26 – New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom
Aug. 27 – Hampton, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Aug. 29 – Wallingford, Ct. @ The Dome At Oakdale Theatre
Aug. 30 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Aug. 31 – Warren, Ohio @ Packard Music Hall *
Sept. 01 – Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
Sept. 03 – Montreal, Quebec @ Mtelus
Sept. 05 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Sept. 07 – Memphis, Tenn. @ The Soundstage at Graceland
Sept. 08 – Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall
Sept. 09 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
Sept. 10 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion
Sept. 13 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre *
Sept. 14 – San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues
Sept. 16 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium
*Not a Live Nation Date