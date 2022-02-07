Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist Chris Holmes Diagnosed With Throat + Neck Cancer

Former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes (pictured above far right) will not be participating in the 2022 edition of the Monsters of Rock cruise as initially anticipated, with the musician recently revealing that he has been diagnosed with throat and neck cancer.

The news was shared by Holmes' wife and manager Cathy-Sarah Holmes in an Instagram post, explaining that the decision to bow out of this year's event was due to the health concerns and that they hoped to reschedule for a future Monsters of Rock Cruise.

The musician and his wife shared the news as can be read below:

This post is not easy to write because of the personal nature of it and we would rather you hear it directly from us before stories and rumours start to circulate and by respect for all of you who love and support Chris , we feel that this is exactly what we need at this time. Recently Chris was diagnosed with a cancer in throat and neck but the medical team have assured us there has been no metastasis and this is a good news . He will have to start as soon as possible a treatment of 7 weeks I know how important the Monsters of Rock Cruise is for Chris and the band but the health of Chris is what we have to focus on right now for the next 7 weeks and we will reschedule the MORC for a future date. Thank You very much Larry Morand for your kindness & understanding in this matter, you are much appreciated and the world need more people as you . Thank you also to all the team who make a wonderful work following every band in each step The bandcamp will still continue to run during this time but if there might be some delays please forgive me .

The best way to keep Chris positive is to continue to focus on the upcoming Canadian tour, shows we have in September and the UK tour in October. Don’t forget Chris is strong and he is a fighter and he will come back stronger than before. Many of you in your own way shows us everyday how much you care,we are lucky to have you as friends, your strength keeps our spirits high to continue to fight another day. Please we just ask for some privacy while we deal with this at this moment and Chris will come back to you stronger and ready to burn the stage with Stephen, Ollie,Lex and Florian Keep rocking Chris and Catherine Sarah Holmes Chris Holmes & The Mean Men

Chris Holmes Official

Monsters of Rock Cruise

Not long after the post was made public, Holmes' former bandmate, W.A.S.P. leader Blackie Lawless, stated via the band's Twitter account, "The entire W.A.S.P. family are all optimistic of a positive outcome concerning the diagnosis for Chris. I certainly wish him the very best."

Holmes served two stints in the band, playing guitar 1982-1990 and then again from 1995-2001. In recent years, he's recorded with his band Mean Man.

We send our best to Holmes and wish for a healthy and speedy recovery.