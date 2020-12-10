Ill Niño Debut New Song ‘Máscara’ With Revamped Lineup

Now that the trademark dispute over the Ill Niño name has been settled, the band, anchored by classic lineup members Dave Chavarri and Lazaro Pina, are back with the punishing new single, "Máscara," which features a guest contribution from AJ Channer of Fire From the Gods.

Longtime fans of the band will rejoice in the familiar elements that made Ill Niño an immediate standout so early in their career as they demonstrate that a lengthy drought between new releases and a drastic lineup change has in no way compromised or altered their distinct blend of tribal groove (aided by hand drumming), elements of hip-hop, white-knuckled angst and open-armed catharsis.

"Máscara" is more than just a continuation of what Ill Niño do best — it's a statement of intent for the coming decade.

"I’m very stoked to introduce 'Máscara' as a great addition to the Ill Niño legacy, and a highlight of my vocal career," commented singer Marcos Leal (also of Shattered Sun). "I’m honored to have collaborated with our very good friend and one of my favorite vocalists in the game, AJ Channer, of Fire From the Gods. As someone who’s grown up as a fan of Ill Niño, and growing up as a musician inspired by the band, I take pride and honor in crafting the vocals for the next generation. Something fans new and old will appreciate, and look forward to throwing some chingasos in the pit with our Niño Familia in 2021!"

Channer added, "Ill Niño are a band that will leave a strong lasting legacy on heavy music. Some of my earliest show experiences were Ill Niño shows. To be able to lend my voice to one of their songs includes me in that legacy. I was more than honored to sing on "Máscara." 'Nuff love to those dudes."

Watch the music video for the new song further down the page and read the lyrics directly below.

(Intro)

Ahora tienes tú Máscara, ahora tienes tú Máscara...

Living through this act of defiance

Hollow tension

Never fucking scared to voice the reason

Now you're speechless

All you bring is that weak shit

I gotta see your face, cause it’s a lie (Verse 1)

Keep running your mouth

You don’t want this crown

Tell me How many times

Open your fuckin mind

And man I’d love to see you try

Cause I’m a murderer

But you keep hiding behind those lies

Cause you've never seen this side of high

Now choke on this and die (Pre-Chorus 1)

I can’t stop you from playing this game

I won’t hesitate, to tear that mask off your face (Chorus 1)

You can love me, or hate me I am where I'm wanted [AJ] "I’m where I’m wanted, I’m where I’m wanted now" You won’t stand in the way of this new Revolution [AJ] "This Revolution, this Revolución" Cover your face try to justify

Con tu Máscara you’ll always live and die

Love me or hate me I am where I wanted Ponte la Máscara (4 x) (Verse 2)

[AJ] Dimelo

"Tell me How many times

Did I give my life

You left me stranded

Left me blind

And imitation of life

I see It now

You had everything to hide

A fiction, a deception

A mask you hide behind" (Pre-Chorus 2)

I am sick of all these head games

And I won’t hesitate, to tear that mask mask of your face (Chorus 2)

You can love me, or hate me

I am where I'm wanted [AJ] "I’m where I’m wanted, I’m where I’m wanted now" You won’t stand in the way of this new Revolution [AJ] "This Revolution, this Revolución" Cover your face try to justify

Con tu Máscara, you’ll always live and die

Love me, or hate me I am where I wanted (Bridge) I lost you in the crowd

Hit the motherfuckin ground

Cause your running out of time

Crossing every single line

I wanna see it all

Every single time you fall

Cause I’ve listened, I’ve learned

And I’ve seen that mask [AJ] "Escuchame, Mírame" (2 x) [Marcos and AJ]

I’ve listened, I’ve learned

And I’ve seen that mask x2 (Chorus 3)

You can love me, or hate me

I am where I'm wanted [AJ] "I’m where I’m wanted, I’m where I’m wanted now" You won’t stand in the way of this new Revolution [AJ] "This Revolution, this Revolución" Cover your face try to justify

Con tu Máscara, you’ll always live and die

Love me, or hate me I am where I wanted

"Máscara" is taken from Ill Niño's forthcoming 2021 album, IllMortals, which will also feature guest spots from Sonny Sandoval (P.O.D.), Benji Webbe (Skindred) and more. The song will hit digital service providers/streaming services on Dec. 11. Pre-save the track here.

Ill Niño, "Máscara" Music Video Feat. AJ Channer (Fire From the Gods)