Second Falling in Reverse Member Warns of Social Media Catfishing

Falling in Reverse drummer Luke Holland has offered an extensive rundown of how a number of social media impersonators have been using artificial intelligence to catfish some of his fans.

This marks the second catfishing case related to the band in recent weeks as it was previously revealed that someone impersonating Ronnie Radke had been catfishing Tommy Lee's wife Brittany Furlan a few weeks back. The singer went so far as to call the FBI in hopes that others weren't being duped and that they could investigate the ongoing fraud.

Catfishing refers to the creation of a fictitious online persona in order to deceive or mislead a victim into an online relationship or committing financial fraud. It's usually done through the use of fake photos, but the addition of artificial intelligence has been increasingly popular of late.

Now Holland has shared an in-depth look at some of the ways that imposters have been preying on his fans using his name in an Instagram video.

What Luke Holland Said About AI Catfishing

"AI catfishing is here. This has been happening to me for a long time on different levels, but now that it's AI, it's completely changing the game," says the drummer at the top of his video.

Holland starts his deep dive by noting that some fans have caught on to some of the catfishing and alerted him as well as the respective social media networks where this is happening. The first instance he showed was a video where he had answered a fan question about drumming that now had his original words replaced with AI addressing the fan.

The drummer noted that while people would likely be able to tell that the video was a fake, he said that people from foreign countries were falling for it regularly.

"I'm seeing people lose their social media accounts, donate money and people fall in love with a fake version of that person. So this is actually really terrifying and I wanted to tell you guys that obviously it's not me. My mouth doesn't move that way and I don't sound that way," says the drummer.

Holland asks people to be diligent in verifying who they are talking to and reveals that he does not have a Snapchat account, while revealing the correct details surrounding his X, Instagram and Facebook accounts. He also added that he was not on any dating apps.

Within the discussion, Holland also showed several other catfishing attempts. One included a comment made after the death of his friend Daniel Williams who recently passed in the tragic plane crash and it was used to lure a fan into engaging in sharing their info. "What a scumbag thing to do," he added.

"Please don't fall for this stuff. It's very obvious that it's not me and that it's some person from a different country who is doing this stuff for their own personal gain," says Holland. "Please don't fall for it. I just wanted to bring it to light for everyone and expose whoever is doing this."

The drummer says he hears from about 5 to 10 people a week and that it's often different accounts that he's blocked and reported.

"This is definitely not going to stop. It's only going to get worse as AI technology gets better. It's very, very scary. But yeah, god, man, the future is going to be insane," concludes Holland.

Falling in Reverse in 2025

While you should definitely check to verify who you're speaking with if any band member of any act directly contacts you, you can rest assured that the Luke Holland you see in concert is definitely him.

Falling in Reverse will be hitting the road with Slaughter to Prevail, Wage War, Hollywood Undead, Tech N9ne, Sleep Theory and Point North for shows running Aug. 10-Sept. 26 in the U.S. and Canada.

You can also see them in the coming weeks playing a mix of festivals and their own shows in Europe over the summer.

See all dates, cities, venues and get ticketing information for Falling in Reverse through the band's website.