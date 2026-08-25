Country music legend Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80, though her reach spread across the entertainment world and tributes from the rock and metal community have started to come in.

In fact, upon her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, Parton announced her intent to release her first ever rock album, something she followed through with when Rockstar arrived in January 2023. The record featured a who's who of rock and metal with a combination of popular cover songs and original tracks. The lineup of special guests included Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Rob Halford, Ann Wilson, Steven Tyler, Joan Jett, Kid Rock, Pat Benatar, Nikki Sixx, John 5, Richie Sambora, Stevie Nicks and others.

READ MORE: Six Pop Singers Who've Released Rock Albums

Parton's music career began in 1967, with over 60 years of music that includes nearly 50 studio albums.

Beyond music, she also transitioned to both the small and big screens. Among her film work were the '80s films 9 to 5, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Rhinestone and Steel Magnolias. She received 11 Grammy Awards, three Emmys, two nominations for Oscars as well as nominations for Golden Globe and Tony awards.

As a global icon, Parton transcended the country music world and her humanitarian efforts made her one of the most beloved public figures in entertainment.

The news of Dolly's death was delivered by her nephew Bryan Seaver. The singer will be laid to rest in a small, private service for immediate family members. But it was also requested in Seaver's death statement that those wishing to pay tribute to Parton do so on social media by tagging @DollyParton.

In this post, we're highlighting some of those from the rock and metal world who have paid their respects to Dolly Parton.

See some of the tributes below and we'll continue to update this post as more tributes are shared.

Kelly Osbourne

Black Stone Cherry

Gary Holt (Slayer / Exodus)

Slash (Guns N' Roses)

Jack White

Bret Michaels (Poison)

Steve Stevens (Billy Idol)

Hinder

Garbage

Ginger Wildheart (The Wildhearts)

Jeff Scott Soto

Eddie Trunk

MTV

Shiprocked Cruise

Zacky Vengeance (Avenged Sevendold)

Riot Fest

Alex Skolnik (Testament)

Tracii Guns (L.A. Guns)

Ben Wells (Black Stone Cherry)

Orianthi

Jessica Pimentel

Craig Locicero (Forbidden)

Gibson Guitar

Lou Brutus

Michael Sweet (Stryper)

Piggy D.

Musicians Institute Hollywood

Orange Amplifiers

Ted Nugent

George Stroumboulopoulos

Paul McCartney

Brian May (Queen)

Paul Rodgers

Within Temptation

Zacky Vengeance (Avenged Sevenfold)

John Popper (Blues Traveler)

Kid Rock

Diane Warren

Below see some of the other rock and metal stars who have died during 2026.