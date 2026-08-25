Rockers Share Moving Tributes Celebrating Dolly Parton
Country music legend Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80, though her reach spread across the entertainment world and tributes from the rock and metal community have started to come in.
In fact, upon her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, Parton announced her intent to release her first ever rock album, something she followed through with when Rockstar arrived in January 2023. The record featured a who's who of rock and metal with a combination of popular cover songs and original tracks. The lineup of special guests included Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Rob Halford, Ann Wilson, Steven Tyler, Joan Jett, Kid Rock, Pat Benatar, Nikki Sixx, John 5, Richie Sambora, Stevie Nicks and others.
READ MORE: Six Pop Singers Who've Released Rock Albums
Parton's music career began in 1967, with over 60 years of music that includes nearly 50 studio albums.
Beyond music, she also transitioned to both the small and big screens. Among her film work were the '80s films 9 to 5, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Rhinestone and Steel Magnolias. She received 11 Grammy Awards, three Emmys, two nominations for Oscars as well as nominations for Golden Globe and Tony awards.
As a global icon, Parton transcended the country music world and her humanitarian efforts made her one of the most beloved public figures in entertainment.
The news of Dolly's death was delivered by her nephew Bryan Seaver. The singer will be laid to rest in a small, private service for immediate family members. But it was also requested in Seaver's death statement that those wishing to pay tribute to Parton do so on social media by tagging @DollyParton.
In this post, we're highlighting some of those from the rock and metal world who have paid their respects to Dolly Parton.
See some of the tributes below and we'll continue to update this post as more tributes are shared.
Kelly Osbourne
Black Stone Cherry
Gary Holt (Slayer / Exodus)
Slash (Guns N' Roses)
Jack White
Bret Michaels (Poison)
Steve Stevens (Billy Idol)
Hinder
Garbage
Ginger Wildheart (The Wildhearts)
Jeff Scott Soto
Eddie Trunk
MTV
Shiprocked Cruise
Zacky Vengeance (Avenged Sevendold)
Riot Fest
Alex Skolnik (Testament)
Tracii Guns (L.A. Guns)
Ben Wells (Black Stone Cherry)
Orianthi
Jessica Pimentel
Craig Locicero (Forbidden)
Gibson Guitar
Lou Brutus
Michael Sweet (Stryper)
Piggy D.
Musicians Institute Hollywood
Orange Amplifiers
Ted Nugent
George Stroumboulopoulos
Paul McCartney
Brian May (Queen)
Paul Rodgers
Within Temptation
Zacky Vengeance (Avenged Sevenfold)
John Popper (Blues Traveler)
Kid Rock
Diane Warren
Below see some of the other rock and metal stars who have died during 2026.
Rockers We've Lost in 2026
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire