Dolly Parton Will Now Accept Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction, Explains Why

UPDATE: Dolly Parton has now revealed that she will accept if inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She initially announced plans to decline the nomination, stating that she didn't feel worthy. But in a discussion with NPR, the country music legend stated, "Well, I’ll accept gracefully. I would just say thanks and I’ll accept it because the fans vote."

She then clarified, "But when I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that. But if they can’t go there to be recognized, where do they go? So I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

Upon her initial declining of the honor, the Rock Hall decided to keep Parton on the ballot anyway. In their statement, the Rock Hall explained, "From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton's music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered."

Dolly Parton may be up for a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction this year, but the country music legend says in a new posting that she intends to decline the induction, saying that she didn't feel worthy and feared splitting votes for artists who she felt deserved to be in ahead of her.

Parton offered that she was "flattered and grateful" for the nomination, but explained, "I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out. I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy."

That said, Parton doubled down on a previous comment upon learning that she had been nominated in stating that she was interested in putting out a full-on rock record. "This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do," exclaimed Parton. "My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!" See her full statement below:

Speaking of "splitting votes," Porton currently sits in fourth place in the fan voting for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's fan ballot with over 282,000 votes. The Top 5 entries are included as receiving a vote for the final tally along with all the other ballots submitted by voting members. Currently sitting in sixth place are metal icons Judas Priest with over 221,000 votes at press time.

Parton was one of 17 nominees for the Rock Hall's Class of 2022. "I’ve never thought of myself as being rock 'n' roll in any sense of the word — but I guess they judge it on the music and the influence certain songs have had, and I guess I’ve had songs with other people in that realm. But I don’t know how they judge that," the singer said upon initially being nominated.

"I’m not expecting that I’ll get in. But if I do, I’ll immediately, next year, have to put out a great rock and roll album — which I’ve wanted to do for years, like a Linda Ronstadt or Heart kind of thing. So this may have been just a God-wink for me to go ahead and do that. It’s just nice to be nominated," stated Parton earlier this year.

Parton would not be the first artist to decline induction. In 2006, Sex Pistols posted a note on their website famously stating, "Next to the SEX-PISTOLS rock and roll and that hall of fame is a piss stain. Your museum. Urine in wine. We're not coming. We're not your monkey and so what?"

Axl Rose requested that he did not want to be inducted with Guns N' Roses and that no one was authorized to accept any induction on his behalf when the band was chosen in 2012, but the remaining Guns N' Roses members up for induction (minus Izzy Stradlin) showed up and performed with Slash's solo band singer Myles Kennedy singing.

Paul McCartney, Roger Waters and Neil Young also avoided the ceremony during different points in their respective careers, and Ozzy Osbourne initially spoke out against Black Sabbath's Rock Hall induction in 2006 before having a change of heart and attending the ceremony with his bandmates.

As Taste of Country points out, Parton has been very busy in 2022. Last Monday she hosted and performed at the 2022 ACM Awards in Las Vegas, and also released a book called Run, Rose, Run with author James Patterson. She also appeared in a Super Bowl ad in January, and later this week she'll give her first-ever SXSW performance.