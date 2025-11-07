This year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is this weekend. Here is everything you need to know about the event, including how to watch/stream from the comfort of your home.

How to Watch the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

The 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will stream live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, starting at 8PM ET on Saturday through Disney+. An option to stream the show on demand will be available at the conclusion of the ceremony.

A primetime special comprised of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction moments and select performances will air on ABC at 8PM ET on Jan. 1. The show will be available to stream on Hulu starting Jan. 2.

Some tickets still remain to watch the ceremony in person at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles through the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website. The "get in" price in the days leading up to the ceremony has been around $330.

Who Is Being Inducted This Year?

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class for this year once again features artists from a variety of genres and decades.

Rock artists include Soundgarden, The White Stripes and Bad Company. Other names included among the performer inductions this year include Outkast, Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker and Chubby Checker.

READ MORE: Who Will Sing With Soundgarden During the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony?

The night will also include the presentation of three different awards.

Both Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon will be honored with the Musical Influence Award. The Musical Excellence Award will be presented to Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carole Kaye, with Lenny Waronker receiving the Ahmet Ertegun Award, an honor bestowed on non-performers for "lifetime achievement."

Who Will Perform During the Ceremony?

While an exact list of performances has yet to be announced, we do know some of the musicians who will take the stage during the show.

Soundgarden will perform with a variety of singers standing in for the late Chris Cornell. Among those planned to join the grunge band are Brandi Carlile, Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless, Alice in Chains vocalist/guitarist Jerry Cantrell and Heart's Nancy Wilson.

Former Soundgarden bassist Hiro Tamamoto and Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready are also scheduled to join the group.

Bad Company will perform, but without Paul Rodgers. The singer announced this week that "at this time I have to prioritize my health." Other vocalists will be stepping in for Rodgers during the show.

Additional performers and presenters announced for the evening include:

Beck

David Letterman

Doja Cat

Elton John

Flea

Iggy Pop

J.I.D

Killer Mike

Maxwell

Missy Elliot

Olivia Rodrigo

RAYE

Sleepy Brown

Teddy Swims

Twenty One Pilots

How Acts Are Selected For the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

In order to be eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, artists need to have had their first commercial release out at least 25 years before the induction date. A nominating committee reviews the eligible artists each year and creates a ballot.

An international voting body comprised of more than 1,200 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, historians and others in the industry help choose the induction class each year. There is also an online fan vote that counts as one ballot in the final tally.

"Voice Your Choice" interactive kiosks are also available inside the physical Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, where fans can submit names of artists they'd like to see on a future ballot. The nominating committee reviews the names of the top 100 submitted artists from the kiosks each year.