Chris Cornell's youngest daughter Toni Cornell reflected on taking part in Soundgarden's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in a new post on social media.

Soundgarden were inducted into the Hall this past weekend (Nov. 8). Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Ben Shepherd and original bassist Hiro Yamamoto were present for the ceremony and performed two songs, "Rusty Cage" and "Black Hole Sun," with Jerry Cantrell, Mike McCready, Taylor Momsen and Brandi Carlile.

Cornell's eldest daughter Lily Cornell Silver spoke a bit about Soundgarden and her dad's legacy and his youngest daughter Toni closed out the induction with a chilling acoustic performance of the Superunknown hit "Fell on Black Days" with Heart's Nancy Wilson on guitar.

What Did Toni Cornell Say About Soundgarden's Rock Hall Induction?

Toni shared a post on social media yesterday with a long, heartfelt message about Soundgarden, her father and the Rock Hall ceremony with a couple of pictures from the evening.

Read the full caption below.

I was six years old when Soundgarden reunited. My brother and I were lucky to see small pieces of that moment unfold, not realizing we were witnessing something historic. I’ll never forget walking into Soundgarden’s reunion show with my brother, my American Girl doll in tow and seeing my dad step onstage again with Soundgarden after more than a decade. I might have been too young to understand the magnitude of this moment, but I still knew I was witnessing something extraordinary. I will forever be grateful for those years, eventually spending time in Seattle and experiencing the greatness of the Pacific Northwest that inspired my dad and his bandmates so immensely. Those moments shaped me, being on the road for years and experiencing Soundgarden shaped me, not just as “Chris’s daughter,” but as an artist and a person. I would hear people tell my dad his music saved them and seeing that legacy honored, I understand just how true that was. Soundgarden belonged in the Rock Hall from the day they started making their revolutionary music. A huge congratulations to Matt, Kim, Ben and Hiro and especially to my dad, who should have been here to share this moment with his bandmates. I know how proud he is. Thank you to the legendary [Nancy Wilson] for honoring him beside me and to Brandi and Taylor for continuously sharing his music and keeping his spirit alive. And to the fans, who are the reason this music still breathes. Performing “Fell on Black Days” was one of the greatest honors of my life and one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. My dad’s absence is always felt, but singing his songs always makes me feel closer to him. I’m so grateful I got to share this moment for him and with him, in some way. Daddy, you are beloved and your music will forever change people’s lives. Long live Soundgarden.

Cameron commented on the post that she did an amazing job and Momsen wrote, "So beautiful Toni."

Is Toni Cornell a Musician?

Toni certainly inherited her father's musical talents and has been singing for quite a few years. She made her live musical debut when she performed a cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" on Good Morning America in 2017 as a tribute to her father and to Linkin Park's Chester Bennington, who was a close friend of the family and had just died a few days earlier.

Since then, she's released some of her own music, the most recent being a song titled "Campari." Check out the video for the track below.

Toni Cornell, 'Campari'