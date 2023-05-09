Country superstar and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Dolly Parton has just revealed the star-studded track listing for her new album, Rockstar, which will be released on Nov. 17 on Butterfly Records.

"I’m so excited to finally present my first rock 'n' roll album Rockstar! I am very honored and privileged have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure," exclaims Parton. "I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!"

It appears there's quite a lot to enjoy for any rock fan with 21 cover songs alongside nine original tracks on the highly anticipated record. Rob Halford (Judas Priest), Nikki Sixx and John 5 (Motley Crue), Joan Jett, Kid Rock, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney (The Beatles), Steven Tyler (Aerosmith), Richie Sambora (ex-Bon Jovi), late guitarist Gary Rossington (Lynyrd Skynyrd) and many more are all featured.

View the album art and complete track listing further down the page.

When does the first song come out?

The first original new song, "World on Fire," is set for a May 11 release, so keep your eyes peeled and ears open for when that drops.

What inspired Dolly Parton to make a rock album?

When Parton was originally nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's class of 2022, she respectfully declined, expressing that she did not feel she had "earned that right" to be nominated. She backed down on the withdrawal and was later inducted, all while threatening to write and release a rock album soon, something she had been wanting to do for a long time.

"I’ve never thought of myself as being rock 'n' roll in any sense of the word — but I guess they judge it on the music and the influence certain songs have had, and I guess I’ve had songs with other people in that realm. But I don’t know how they judge that," Parton said of her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination in early 2022.

"I’m not expecting that I’ll get in," she continued prior to the 2022 inductees being announced, "But if I do, I’ll immediately, next year, have to put out a great rock and roll album — which I’ve wanted to do for years, like a Linda Ronstadt or Heart kind of thing. So this may have been just a God-wink for me to go ahead and do that. It’s just nice to be nominated."

Dolly Parton, Rockstar Album Art + Track Listing

Dolly Parton, 'Rockstar' Butterfly Records loading...

1. “Rockstar" (with special guest Richie Sambora)

2. “World on Fire”

3. “Every Breath You Take" (feat. Sting)

4. “Open Arms" (feat. Steve Perry)

5. “Magic Man" (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Lee)

6. “Long As I Can See The Light" (feat. John Fogerty)

7. “Either Or" (feat. Kid Rock)

8. “I Want You Back" (feat. Steven Tyler & special guest Warren Haynes)

9. “What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You" (feat. Stevie Nicks & special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. “Purple Rain”

11. “Baby, I Love Your Way" (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. “I Hate Myself For Loving You" (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13. “Night Moves" (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. “Wrecking Ball" (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction" (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

16. “Keep On Loving You" (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. “Heart Of Glass" (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me" (feat. Elton John)

19. “Tried To Rock And Roll Me" (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. “Stairway To Heaven" (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21. “We Are The Champions”

22. “Bygones" (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. “My Blue Tears" (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. “What’s Up?" (feat. Linda Perry)

25. “You’re No Good" (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. “Heartbreaker" (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. “Bittersweet" (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. “I Dreamed About Elvis" (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

29. “Let It Be" (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. “Free Bird" (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)