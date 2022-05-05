Dolly Parton Says ‘I Guess I’m a Rock Star Now’ After Receiving Rock Hall Nod

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame officially announced its class of 2022 inductees yesterday (May 4), and the iconic Dolly Parton was among them. Though she initially tried to decline the nomination, she's changed her sentiments — "I guess I'm a rock star now," she stated in a new interview.

Back in February, Parton admitted that she was "absolutely floored" when she learned she'd been nominated for the Rock Hall, especially because she never considered herself a rock 'n' roll artist. However, she added that if she were to get inducted, she'd make a rock record to commemorate the accolade.

In March, the singer-songwriter attempted to withdraw from the nomination because she didn't feel worthy of the title. Many rock stars praised her efforts, but the Hall declined her request.

"From its inception, Rock and Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm and Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture," the organization wrote in a statement. "Dolly Parton's music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered."

Parton then decided that she would accept the induction last week, if she were to be chosen. Low and behold, she's now a member of the class of 2022, and explained her sentiments about it to Billboard.

"[My manager] Danny [Nozell] called me from the office and said, 'You’re going to be inducted.' I said, 'Really?' I said, 'Well, I guess I’m a rock star now,' jokingly," Parton recalled.

"I feel great. I feel honored that all the people that voted for me did. And I appreciate the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame people for staying there with me," she continued. "I never meant to cause trouble or stir up any controversy. It was just always my belief — and I think millions of other people out there, too — always thought the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was just set up for the greatest people in the rock ‘n’ roll business, and I just didn’t feel like I really measured up to that and I don’t want to take anything away from the people that have worked so hard."

Now, she added, she's going to try and "live up to" the title, and noted her admiration for legendary classic rock artists including The Rolling Stones and Lynyrd Skynyrd, which she may eventually cover songs by. She especially hopes to get to sing alongside Mick Jagger, backed by the rest of the Stones, on a couple of original songs she plans to write.

"I’d like to get in with some of the great rock groups and do some things, [but] I’ve been working so hard on so many things and I’ve got to overcome this so-called controversy, which I never meant it to be that. So now I’m in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. So I’m going to have to do a rock album at some point. … Now I may have to call my album Rock Star!"

Right on, Dolly. You deserve it.