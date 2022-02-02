The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has officially unveiled the nominees for the class of 2022, which includes Rage Against the Machine, Judas Priest, New York Dolls, Pat Benatar, MC5 and more.

A total of 17 acts have been nominated (seen below) and, among them, seven are on the ballot for the first time: Eminem, Beck, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, and A Tribe Called Quest. It is also the first year of eligibility for rapper Eminem.

John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation commented, "This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture. Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed."

For Rage Against the Machine, New York Dolls, Kate Bush, DEVO, Fela Kuti, this is their second consecutive year receiving a nomination while MC5, who have been eligible since 1991, and Judas Priest, who have been eligible since 1999, made a reappearance on the nominee list.

"To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination," states a press release from the Rock Hall, "Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation, and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration."

Fans can also vote for who they would like to see inducted later this year. The opportunity runs from today (Feb. 2) through April 29 and fans can vote every day at the Rock Hall website or at the museum in Ohio. The top five vote-earners will comprise a "fans' ballot" that will be included among the ballot tally of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame committee.

Last year's class of inductees saw the Hall continue to embrace a wide range of artists with Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner selected by the committee of more than 1,000 members. Meanwhile, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads were bestowed with the Musical Excellence Award and Kraftwerk, Gil Scott-Heron and Charley Patton received the Early Music Influence Award.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Nominees

Rage Against The Machine

Judas Priest

New York Dolls

Pat Benatar

MC5

Eminem

Beck

Kate Bush

DEVO

Duran Duran

Eurythmics

Fela Kuti

Dolly Parton

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

A Tribe Called Quest

Dionne Warwick