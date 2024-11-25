All the 2024 Billboard Music Awards Rock + Metal Nominees

The nominees have been revealed for the 2024 Billboard Music Awards and it's looking like a big year for country-rock crossover star Zach Bryan, who leads the pack with 21 nominations in 18 categories. Meanwhile, Linkin Park's return and Falling in Reverse's collaborations also have them in the hunt with multiple nominations.

The ceremony is set to take place on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8PM ET/PT airing on FOX and the Fire TV channels, as well as on-demand and on Paramount+.

As stated, with Billboard lumping in Bryan with the rock contingent, that's added to his nomination tally. Elsewhere, Linkin Park have scored five nominations, Falling in Reverse received three and acts such as blink-182, Jelly Roll, Bad Omens, HARDY, Bring Me the Horizon, Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones and Sleep Token are also up for honors.

The BBMAs honors the year’s biggest artists, albums, songs, producers and songwriters across multiple genres, as determined by year-end performance metrics on the Billboard charts. The eligibility dates for this year’s awards are aligned with Billboard’s Year-End Charts tracking period, which measures music consumption from the charts dated Oct. 28, 2023 through Oct. 19, 2024.

READ MORE: The 51 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2024

You can check out all of the rock and metal acts that received nominations below, while the full list of all 72 categories can be found through Billboard.

Top Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Drake

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

Top Duo / Group

blink-182

Coldplay

Fuerza Regida

Linkin Park

Stray Kids

Top Rock Artist

Zach Bryan

Hozier

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Linkin Park

Top Rock Duo / Group

Good Neighbours

Linkin Park

The Red Clay Strays

Top Hard Rock Artist

Bad Omens

HARDY

Linkin Park

Top Rock Touring Artist

Coldplay

The Rolling Stones

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band

Top Billboard 200 Album

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Drake, For All the Dogs

Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Taylor Swift, 1989 (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Top Rock Album

Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Hozier, Unheard (EP)

Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Dolly Parton, Rockstar

Top Hard Rock Album

Bring Me the Horizon, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn

Falling in Reverse, Popular Monster

Hardy, Quit!!

Pearl Jam, Dark Matter

Sleep Token, Take Me Back to Eden

Top Rock Song

Zach Bryan, "Pink Skies"

Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything"

Djo, "End of Beginning"

Hozier, "Too Sweet"

Noah Kahan, "Stick Season"

Top Hard Rock Song

Falling in Reverse Featuring Jelly Roll, "All My Life"

Falling in Reverse Featuring Tech N9ne & Alex Terrible, "Ronald"

HARDY, "Psycho"

Linkin Park, "The Emptiness Machine"

Superheaven, "Youngest Daughter"