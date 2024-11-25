All the 2024 Billboard Music Awards Rock + Metal Nominees
The nominees have been revealed for the 2024 Billboard Music Awards and it's looking like a big year for country-rock crossover star Zach Bryan, who leads the pack with 21 nominations in 18 categories. Meanwhile, Linkin Park's return and Falling in Reverse's collaborations also have them in the hunt with multiple nominations.
The ceremony is set to take place on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8PM ET/PT airing on FOX and the Fire TV channels, as well as on-demand and on Paramount+.
As stated, with Billboard lumping in Bryan with the rock contingent, that's added to his nomination tally. Elsewhere, Linkin Park have scored five nominations, Falling in Reverse received three and acts such as blink-182, Jelly Roll, Bad Omens, HARDY, Bring Me the Horizon, Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones and Sleep Token are also up for honors.
The BBMAs honors the year’s biggest artists, albums, songs, producers and songwriters across multiple genres, as determined by year-end performance metrics on the Billboard charts. The eligibility dates for this year’s awards are aligned with Billboard’s Year-End Charts tracking period, which measures music consumption from the charts dated Oct. 28, 2023 through Oct. 19, 2024.
You can check out all of the rock and metal acts that received nominations below, while the full list of all 72 categories can be found through Billboard.
Top Artist
Zach Bryan
Sabrina Carpenter
Drake
Taylor Swift
Morgan Wallen
Top Duo / Group
blink-182
Coldplay
Fuerza Regida
Linkin Park
Stray Kids
Top Rock Artist
Zach Bryan
Hozier
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Linkin Park
Top Rock Duo / Group
Good Neighbours
Linkin Park
The Red Clay Strays
Top Hard Rock Artist
Bad Omens
HARDY
Linkin Park
Top Rock Touring Artist
Coldplay
The Rolling Stones
Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band
Top Billboard 200 Album
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Drake, For All the Dogs
Noah Kahan, Stick Season
Taylor Swift, 1989 (Taylor's Version)
Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Top Rock Album
Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Hozier, Unheard (EP)
Noah Kahan, Stick Season
Dolly Parton, Rockstar
Top Hard Rock Album
Bring Me the Horizon, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn
Falling in Reverse, Popular Monster
Hardy, Quit!!
Pearl Jam, Dark Matter
Sleep Token, Take Me Back to Eden
Top Rock Song
Zach Bryan, "Pink Skies"
Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything"
Djo, "End of Beginning"
Hozier, "Too Sweet"
Noah Kahan, "Stick Season"
Top Hard Rock Song
Falling in Reverse Featuring Jelly Roll, "All My Life"
Falling in Reverse Featuring Tech N9ne & Alex Terrible, "Ronald"
HARDY, "Psycho"
Linkin Park, "The Emptiness Machine"
Superheaven, "Youngest Daughter"
