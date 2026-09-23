‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Nene Royal Performs With Linkin Park on Finale

Congrats are in order! The 16-year-old singer-guitarist Nene Royal is the new America's Got Talent champion and what a night she had.

We got our wish Wednesday night (Sept. 23) when America's Got Talent paired up the teen guitarist and singing prodigy with Linkin Park. Royal got to take the opening verse of "The Emptiness Machine" with co-vocalist Emily Armstrong eventually taking over before they sang together.

Royal was lined up between Armstrong and fellow co-vocalist/guitarist Mike Shinoda, showing that she was "truly part of something" as she held her own alongside the veteran hard rock band.

Shinoda was beaming after the performance, claiming Royal was "incredible, incredible," while Emily Armstrong added, "Good luck, we're all rooting for you for sure."

The band was on hand not only to support Nene but also got a plug for their upcoming Unshatter concert film and live album.

Check out the performance below.

Nene Royal Joins Linkin Park on "The Emptiness Machine" on America's Got Talent

'America's Got Talent' Also Gave Us a Warning

As fans saw briefly in a pre-taped package on Tuesday (Sept. 22) ahead of Nene Royal's performance, the teen musician got to meet up and jam with the sibling trio The Warning. While footage was not initially posted, NBC and America's Got Talent have now shared extended footage of Royal joining The Warning in a jam session taking on their recent hit "Kerosene."

Have a look below.

Nene Royal Jams With The Warning on "Kerosene"

All the adulation comes after Royal's head-turning audition covering The Cranberries' "Zombie," a call-back performance taking on Muse's "Hysteria" and her golden-buzzer winning semifinal performance rocking out Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun."

READ MORE: The Best Hard Rock Album for Each Year of the 2000s

For her final performance, the Phuket, Thailand native really put her stamp on The White Stripes' stadium anthem, "Seven Nation Army." Taking some liberties with the arrangement, Nene delivered a truly haunting recitation of the opening lyrics before opening it up to a blistering, rocked-up moment that showcase her vocals and insane guitar-playing equally. Then pulling it back, she finished off the song with pin-drop intimacy.

As for finale night, Royal kept surviving the cut until it was her against magician Geno Ploeger as the last two competitors standing. An emotional Nene offered her thanks and gratitude as she was showered with golden confetti from above and the TV credits rolled.

Below, see our picks for the 10 Best God-Tier Rock Songs of the 2000s.