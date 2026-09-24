Teen ‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Lands Opening Spot for Major Rock Band

It's didn't take long for freshly minted America's Got Talent winner and teen guitar phenom Nene Royal to land a prime opening slot in the hard rock and metal world. She's been announced as the opener for one of the dates on Avenged Sevenfold's upcoming touring.

Where Is Nene Royal Playing With Avenged Sevenfold?

Throughout her run on America's Got Talent, the 16-year-old singer-guitarist from Phuket, Thailand spoke of her desire to become a rock star and live out her rock star dreams.

Now, after jamming with The Warning and playing live with Linkin Park during the AGT finale as part of her run on the show, Nene will open Avenged Sevenfold's upcoming performance Oct. 13 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

This would mark Avenged Sevenfold's first time back in Singapore in 11 years according to the ticketing for the event.

Promoter Midas Promotions confirmed that Royal, fresh off her America's Got Talent win, would be the opening act. "The stage is about to get LOUDER as we welcome a very special guest… Fresh off America’s Got Talent Season 21, NENE ROYAL is taking that winning energy to Singapore as she gets ready to open for AVENGED SEVENFOLD!," they shared, adding, "Singapore, you’re in for a night to remember!"

Nene Royal's Love of Rock

After picking up the guitar at age 7, Nene Royal started to gravitate toward rock and heavier music as her style of choice.

During her America's Got Talent run, we got Royal's head-turning audition covering The Cranberries' "Zombie," a call-back performance taking on Muse's "Hysteria" and her golden-buzzer winning semifinal performance rocking out Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun."

For her final performance, the Phuket, Thailand native really put her stamp on The White Stripes' stadium anthem, "Seven Nation Army." Taking some liberties with the arrangement, Nene delivered a truly haunting recitation of the opening lyrics before opening it up to a blistering, rocked-up moment that showcased her vocals and insane guitar-playing equally. Then pulling it back, she finished off the song with pin-drop intimacy.

READ MORE: Teen Guitar Phenom Delivers Wicked White Stripes Cover for 'America's Got Talent' Final Performance

She's even covered the band she's about to open for out at some of her own shows. She's shared TikTok clips of taking on "A Little Piece of Heaven" and YouTube video with bits of "Nightmare," "Bat Country" and "So Far Away."

While covers helped her win America's Got Talent, Royal is said to be working on original music now having completed her AGT run.

What Are Avenged Sevenfold Up To?

Avenged Sevenfold surprised their fans once more back in July when they dropped their STATICA EP without any advance promotion to speak of. It's a more experimental offering from the group featuring four new songs. The collection was met with some pushback from fans while others shared their defense of the EP.

The band then spent late summer out on the road with Good Charlotte as part of a co-headlining run. As for the remainder of 2026, the group has dates upcoming in Japan and several Pacific Rim countries taking them through mid-October. From there, they hop a plane to travel to Australia and New Zealand for dates in late October. All stops and ticketing info can be found via their website.

Below, see our picks for the 10 Best God-Tier Rock Songs of the 2000s.