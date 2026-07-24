Avenged Sevenfold surprise dropped a new EP last night (July 23) called STATICA with four brand new songs.

The new collection of songs doesn't include Avenged's 2025 standalone single "Magic," which served as a musical Easter egg in Call of Duty's Black Ops 7 Season 1. Thus, STATICA is technically the band's first set of new songs since Life Is But a Dream... came out in 2023.

Avenged didn't tease the EP online at all, nor have they posted anything about it since its release (yet).

We thought Life Is But a Dream... was tough to describe when it came out, but STATICA is a whole other level of weirdness and experimentation. Opener "LIGHTS" sounds like a journey through a futuristic haunted mansion with robotic vampires, the vocals across the three other tracks are reminiscent of early 2000s hip-hop songs and the music overall has a bit of a frenetic feel to it.

See the EP's artwork and track listing below and listen to all four tracks underneath.

Avenged Sevenfold's co-headlining tour with Good Charlotte kicks off tomorrow night (July 25) in Ridgedale, Mo. and wraps up in late August. Then they'll head down to Brazil to perform at Rock in Rio at Rio de Janeiro before heading over to Asia and Australia in the fall.

READ MORE: 10 Rock Artists That Went Pop

See all of Avenged's upcoming tour plans and ticket information on their website.

Avenged Sevenfold, 'STATICA' EP Art + Track List

℗ 2026 Avenged Sevenfold Avenged Sevenfold - STATICA - EP

1. "LIGHTS"

2. "STATICA"

3. "REJOICE"

4. "ASHES"

Avenged Sevenfold, 'STATICA'

Check out which other rock and metal albums we're looking forward to coming out the rest of 2026 below.