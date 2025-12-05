Avenged Sevenfold have released new music as part of a video game tie-in that allows players to hear it before anyone else.

"Magic" is the first new music from the band since their 2023 album, Life Is But a Dream... The song first appeared in the newest season of the video game Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 that was released on Dec. 4.

A virtual reality 360 video for the new Avenged Sevenfold song was released today (Dec. 5). The band has announced it will be available on all music streaming platforms beginning Dec. 6.

Avenged Sevenfold, 'Magic'

How to Find the Hidden Avenged Sevenfold Song

Gamers can unlock "Magic" in the Astra Malorum when playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which serves as a "zombies map" in the game. If you have no idea what that means, just know that you wander around, shooting zombies while trying to complete different tasks.

If you DO PLAY Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and want to hear new Avenged Sevenfold music within the game, you need to follow a few steps to unlock the hidden Easter egg.

– SPOILERS AHEAD –

According to RadioTimes.com, players must locate three hidden headphones scattered throughout the map to play "Magic." The website says the headphones are in the following areas:

Display case in the Machina Astralis next to the mystery box location

Cabinet in the hallways of the Luminarium

Corner of Mars next to a group of suspended objects

The website says players must "hold he reload/interact button" on each set of headphones for the sequence to work.

Avenged Sevenfold's Relationship With 'Call of Duty' Video Game

The exclusive release of "Magic" in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 continues Avenged Sevenfold's long-running connection with the franchise.

The band's music was included in the first installment of Call of Duty: Black Ops in 2010. Two years later, the track "Carry On" was composed specifically for a post-credits scene at the end of Call of Duty: Black Ops II.

Additional Avenged Sevenfold music can be found in Call of Duty: Black Ops III and 4.

Avenged Sevenfold 2026 Tour Dates

Avenged Sevenfold are currently taking a break from the road before starting to tour once again in January of next year. The year will begin with a seven-date tour starting in Puerto Rico on Jan. 14.

Here is where you can catch Avenged Sevenfold in 2026:

Jan. 14 — San Juan, Puerto Rico @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot

Jan. 17 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

Jan. 20 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Movistar Arena

Jan. 24 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario de la Florida

Jan. 28 — Curitiba, Brazil @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski

Jan. 31 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

Feb. 3 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Movistar Arena (Villa Crespo)

Ticket information is available via Avenged Sevenfold's official website.

