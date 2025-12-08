Avenged Sevenfold + Good Charlotte Announce 2026 North American Tour

Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte have announced a 2026 North American co-headlining tour.

The trek kicks off in Missouri in late July and wraps up in Arizona at the end of August. They'll hit several midwestern cities as well as some in the northeast, Canada and the West Coast.

The general sale for tickets starts this Friday (Dec. 12) at 10AM local time and can be purchased through either Avenged Sevenfold or Good Charlotte's websites. See the full itinerary below. At this time, no opening acts have been revealed.

Good Charlotte's latest album Motel Du Cap, featuring the singles "Rejects" and "Stepper," just came out this past August.

Avenged Sevenfold's latest record Life Is But a Dream... came out over two years ago in 2023, but they just shared a new song titled "Magic" last week. The song was featured in the game Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which came out on Dec. 4 and then released on YouTube and streaming platforms two days later.

Avenged Sevenfold + Good Charlotte 2026 North American Tour Dates

July 25 - Ridgedale, Mo. @ Thunder Ridge Nature's Arena

July 27 - Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

July 30 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 4 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 6 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre

Aug. 8 - Montreal, Quebec City @ Centre Bell

Aug. 10 - Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Aug. 12 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 14 - Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 16 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 18 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 23 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 25 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre