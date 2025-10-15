Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows Message for Two Newly Released Israeli Hostages Yields Emotional Response

Two of the newly released Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas in the fall of 2023 have returned home to a surprise message from the singer of one of their favorite bands, Avenged Sevenfold.

M. Shadows taped a welcome home message that was shared with Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal upon their release and the heartfelt gesture yielded an emotional response from Gilboa-Dalal upon seeing it for the first time.

Both men had attended the Nova Music Festival on Oct. 7, 2023 in which hundreds of Israelis were killed by Hamas militants while many more were taken hostage. While detained by Hamas over the last two years, the childhood friends continued to bond over the love for Avenged Sevenfold and word of their passion for the band got back to the members of the rock group who had been contacted by the Israeli fan support group for Avenged on X.

The duo were granted their freedom this past week and allowed to return to their homes in Israel after a tentative peace deal was brokered by U.S. President Trump with the aim of helping to end the Israel Gaza war.

What Did Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows Say to the Freed Hostages?

In a video taped message, Shadows shared, "Evyatar and Guy, I"m so excited to hear you guys are home today. We've been following the story closely. We knew you guys were devoted A7X fans and we appreciate it so much. The things you guys have been through, it's just unspeakable, terrible."

"Hopefully we see you guys soon. Be safe. Spend time with your family. Get some rest and hopefully we can see you guys soon. Welcome home. Glad you guys are ok."

In the video shared via the @A7XIsrael X account, Gilboa-Dalal's brother shared Guy's reaction upon seeing the clip. "No. See you soon!? No! No way," he initially responded upon seeing Shadows message.

"Do you think he would meet me? I'm in shock," he added.

Guy then shared, "Yesterday we listened to their songs. It was overwhelming. It was so much better than imagining it for two years," as video played of himself and Evystar rocking out listening to Avenged Sevenfold after their release. "It felt like my soul had left my body. I'm not even joking."

"I can't believe he made this video," shared a truly moved Guy Gilboa-Dalal.

Where Can i See Avenged Sevenfold?

After having to delay their South American tour dates from September over an M. Shadows health concern, the group is now planning to return to the concert stage on Jan. 14 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. At present, only the South American run is scheduled with dates set to conclude on Feb. 3 in Buenos Aires.

READ MORE: The 'Big 4' Bands of 2000s Metal

All dates and ticketing information can be found through the band's website.