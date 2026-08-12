An Avenged Sevenfold fan has gone viral after M. Shadows let him sing lead during the song "Unholy Confessions" at one of the band's recent shows.

The concert in question took place this past Saturday (Aug. 8) in Montreal, Canada as part of Avenged's co-headlining tour with Good Charlotte. The rockers played a total of 12 songs, opening with "Nightmare" and ending the night with the Life Is But a Dream... track "Cosmic" [via Setlist.fm].

"Unholy Confessions" was the second-to-last song in the band's set and they welcomed an unexpected guest to the stage to sing it with them after Shadows spotted a fan holding a sign at the front of the crowd.

In a fan-filmed video of the performance, you can see Shadows grab the fan's hand from the stage and pull him up next to him. The vocalist instantly handed the microphone to the fan, who took over and delivered brutal screams right off the bat. He pranced around the stage and Shadows watched him with a smile on his face and then sang backing vocals for a few more verses.

READ MORE: What Avenged Sevenfold Fans Are Saying In Defense of Band's New 'STATICA' EP

Shadows led the crowd to cheer for the fan, gave him a hug and directed security to help him climb down from the stage and back into the pit before singing the rest of the song himself.

"Great fucking job, motherfucker! That was awesome," the frontman said at the end of the song as he pointed to the fan.

Check out the video (shared on YouTube user Steve Turgeon) below. According to Setlist.fm, the fan's name was Zakk.

Avenged Sevenfold Fan Goes Viral After M. Shadows Lets Him Sing Lead at Show

Avenged Sevenfold's next show with Good Charlotte takes place tonight (Aug. 12) in Mansfield, Massachusetts. See all of their upcoming dates on their website and check out all the big rock and metal bands touring the rest of 2026 in the gallery below.