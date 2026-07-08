Shy 16-Year-Old Guitar Prodigy Stuns ‘America’s Got Talent’ Audience With Fierce ’90s Alt-Rock Cover

Viewers catching America's Got Talent were in for the ultimate surprise when they were treated to just turning 16-year-old Thailand native Nene Royal who traveled to the U.S. to showcase her emerging musical talents on the stage.

The young musician offered a wholesome backstory of traveling from Phuket, Thailand with her father on hand for support. "I started playing guitar since I was 7 and my biggest dreams is that I really want to be a superstar on tour," she nervously told the judging panel, confirming that America's Got Talent was the biggest stage that she had performed on.

What the audience got was not a pop ballad or some vocal gymnastics, but rather a gritty, fully rocked up version of The Cranberries' 1994 smash, "Zombie." Setting the tone with a roaring guitar slide to open and nimble-fingered playing, Nene then unleashed a blood curdling growl before pulling back into the core of the alt-rock smash after some requisite head banging.

Royal displayed a stage presence well beyond years, commanding the audience and some of the judges to sing along with the "Zombie" chorus. Her voice, able to handle Dolores O'Riordan's range from more melodic and tender to forceful with a bit of a growl, hit perfectly with the crowd and even yielded a few stunned looks. Finishing out the audition with a blistering guitar lick and one more impressive growl, she earned a huge ovation from the crowd.

Nene Royal Covers The Cranberries' "Zombie" on America's Got Talent

What Did the Judges Say?

With the room still buzzing, the judges delivered their responses to the performance they just saw.

"That was spectacular. You have a really good chance to do very good in this competition," Sofia Vergara shared.

"You are such a surprise with the energy and the rock and roll. You are a rock star, young lady. You really are," added Howie Mandel.

"You've got really good vocal control and you can kill it on the guitar. You're like a match made in heaven. You're brilliant," shared Mel B.

And Simon Cowell offered, "The tone of your voice is like really authentic. Even the fact that it was all a bit messy made the audition for me really good."

After receiving four "yes" votes to advance in the competition, Royal reverted back to her normal self kind of shyly acknowledging the crowd as she exited the stage.

More About Nene Royal

Though just turning 16, Royal has engulfed herself in music at a young age. She has already become a Featured Artist With Enya Music,

Largely self-taught, Nene started picking up music by ear while watching online videos. She previously won second place in the prestigious Overdrive Guitar Contest (The Guitar Battle) in 2023, one of the more respected guitar competitions in Thailand. She was also named an Outstanding Player at the King Power Band Competition in September 2025.

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With a social media following already surpassing 3 million, Nene is now competing on America's Got Talent as she is preparing material for her debut EP and playing standing weekend shows in her native Phuket. You can stay up to date with Nene Royal through her website, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok platforms.

It should also be noted with the performance of "Zombie," The Cranberries have just announced their first-ever release of Live at London Astoria II, 1994. The live album, which saw the Irish rockers returning to their native U.K. for the first time after finding success in America and delivering an electric set that featured a mix of their previous record and their sophomore set, including the smash single "Zombie." This new live album is set to arrive Aug. 28 with pre-orders currently underway.

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