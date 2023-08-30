After wowing the studio audience with their audition for America's Got Talent and impressing the panel of judges, Steel Panther performed in the qualifying round of the reality competition TV show last night (Aug. 29). To do so, they rewrote the lyrics to "Death To All But Metal" to something more family-friendly that won't get NBC in trouble with the FCC.

The band's appearance on the show alone is a major vote of confidence for heavy music at large as rock and metal's popularity is surging in recent years, receiving more and more mainstream looks.

Taking the stage in front of a live audience, both on set and with millions watching at home, Steel Panther did what they've done best for over two decades — rocked out and provided a good time for everyone in attendance.

With full command of the stage, Steel Panther dazzled the crowd and judges once again. What's truly impressive is how smooth the performance was, especially considering the fact that Michael Starr has sung the same lyrics nearly 1,000 times onstage and had to execute "Death To All But Metal" with a new slate of words.

Read the new version of the song's lyrics below.

As for the judges? They loved it.

Heidi Klum applauded the Spandex outfits, while Sofia Vergara said, "I think America is going to love you."

Playing up his villain arc for a moment, Simon Cowell began "Well, I didn't like it...," which was met with a roar of boos before he turned it around on everyone and enthused, "I loved it. It's like you take yourself seriously because you've done this for a long time and it shows, but you don't take yourself seriously, which is what I like. They're like KISS. For me, I'm going to say this... I know we're early on in the season — this has been my favorite live show act so far."

"I agree with everything everybody has said here," added Howie Mandel, "I love heavy metal. You guys are performers, you're the tenth act we've seen tonight. Only two can go through, it's up to America [to vote] but in my books, you're top 10!"

Watch the full performance of "Death To All But Metal" further down the page and keep your eyes peeled to see if Steel Panther make it to the next round on America's Got Talent!

Steel Panther, "Death To All But Metal" — New Lyrics for America's Got Talent

Throw the Goo Goo Dolls

Off Niagra Falls

They look like the dorks that hang out at the mall

Eminem can shove it

So can Doja Cat

Every note they sing is either sharp or flat Think we’re gonna lose, then you’re smoking crack

Everybody shout “heavy metal’s back!” Death to all but metal

Death to all but metal Death to Papa Roach, Blink-182

All those little pansies sound like doggy doo

Wearing baggy pants, spiking out their hair

They’re not worth the crust on my underwear Where is Def Leppard?

Where is Motley Crue?

Why do all my lyrics sound like Dr. Seuss? Death to All but Metal

Death to All but Metal Kill those those stupid lunkheads

Who program MTV

They can kiss my ass with all the record companies Death to Harry Styles, he makes me wanna cry

Adele and Lady Gaga, they both gotta die

Death to Justin Bieber

Death to Post Malone

Nails on a chalkboard makes a better tone 50 Cent is over, so is Kanye West

The science is in, heavy metal’s the best Death to all but metal

Steel Panther, "Death to All But Metal"