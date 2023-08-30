Steel Panther Write More Family-Friendly Lyrics to ‘Death to All But Metal’ for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance
After wowing the studio audience with their audition for America's Got Talent and impressing the panel of judges, Steel Panther performed in the qualifying round of the reality competition TV show last night (Aug. 29). To do so, they rewrote the lyrics to "Death To All But Metal" to something more family-friendly that won't get NBC in trouble with the FCC.
The band's appearance on the show alone is a major vote of confidence for heavy music at large as rock and metal's popularity is surging in recent years, receiving more and more mainstream looks.
Taking the stage in front of a live audience, both on set and with millions watching at home, Steel Panther did what they've done best for over two decades — rocked out and provided a good time for everyone in attendance.
With full command of the stage, Steel Panther dazzled the crowd and judges once again. What's truly impressive is how smooth the performance was, especially considering the fact that Michael Starr has sung the same lyrics nearly 1,000 times onstage and had to execute "Death To All But Metal" with a new slate of words.
Read the new version of the song's lyrics below.
As for the judges? They loved it.
Heidi Klum applauded the Spandex outfits, while Sofia Vergara said, "I think America is going to love you."
Playing up his villain arc for a moment, Simon Cowell began "Well, I didn't like it...," which was met with a roar of boos before he turned it around on everyone and enthused, "I loved it. It's like you take yourself seriously because you've done this for a long time and it shows, but you don't take yourself seriously, which is what I like. They're like KISS. For me, I'm going to say this... I know we're early on in the season — this has been my favorite live show act so far."
"I agree with everything everybody has said here," added Howie Mandel, "I love heavy metal. You guys are performers, you're the tenth act we've seen tonight. Only two can go through, it's up to America [to vote] but in my books, you're top 10!"
Watch the full performance of "Death To All But Metal" further down the page and keep your eyes peeled to see if Steel Panther make it to the next round on America's Got Talent!
Steel Panther, "Death To All But Metal" — New Lyrics for America's Got Talent
Throw the Goo Goo Dolls
Off Niagra Falls
They look like the dorks that hang out at the mall
Eminem can shove it
So can Doja Cat
Every note they sing is either sharp or flat
Think we’re gonna lose, then you’re smoking crack
Everybody shout “heavy metal’s back!”
Death to all but metal
Death to all but metal
Death to Papa Roach, Blink-182
All those little pansies sound like doggy doo
Wearing baggy pants, spiking out their hair
They’re not worth the crust on my underwear
Where is Def Leppard?
Where is Motley Crue?
Why do all my lyrics sound like Dr. Seuss?
Death to All but Metal
Death to All but Metal
Kill those those stupid lunkheads
Who program MTV
They can kiss my ass with all the record companies
Death to Harry Styles, he makes me wanna cry
Adele and Lady Gaga, they both gotta die
Death to Justin Bieber
Death to Post Malone
Nails on a chalkboard makes a better tone
50 Cent is over, so is Kanye West
The science is in, heavy metal’s the best
Death to all but metal