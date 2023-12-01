10 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Nov. 24-30, 2023)

The week after Thanksgiving still had plenty of reason to be thankful, especially where new tour announcements were concerned.

Some major 2024 tours were revealed, led by Avenged Sevenfold taking out Poppy and Sullivan King, Godsmack stripping things back on their "Vibez" tour and Steel Panther keeping things hot during the winter months.

We also learned a little more about the 2024 edition of Milwaukee Metalfest and saw a pretty cool benefit helping out Bad Brains vocalist H.R. announced.

What will you be getting tickets for? Check out all the new major tour, show and festival announcements below.

Avenged Sevenfold

avenged sevenfold Warner Records loading...

Supporting Acts: Poppy, Sullivan King

Notes: The band is supporting their Life Is But a Dream ... album.

Ticketing Info: Here

March 6 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Ctr

March 7 – Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

March 9 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket FieldHouse

March 11 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

March 13 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Ctr

March 15 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

March 16 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena *

March 18 – Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena

March 19 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbr. Fieldhouse

March 21 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

March 23 – Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena

March 25 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

March 26 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

March 28 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling

March 29 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

March 31 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Ctr

* Without Sullivan King, with Vended

READ MORE: We Answer the Most Searched Questions About Avenged Sevenfold

Blind Guardian

blind guardian Nuclear Blast loading...

Supporting Acts: Night Demon

Notes: The dates are in support of the band's latest album, The God Machine.

Ticketing Info: Here

April 18 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

April 19 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

April 20 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

April 21 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

April 23 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory

April 24 - Austin, Texas @ Emo’s

April 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Cresent Ballroom

April 27 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco

April 28 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom

April 30 - Portland, Ore. @ The Roseland Theater

May 01 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox Market

May 03 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

May 04 - Denver, Colo. @ The Summit Music Hall

May 06 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Varsity Theater

May 07 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s

May 09 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

May 10 - Montreal, Quebec @ L'Olympia

May 11 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

May 12 - New York, N.Y. @ The Palladium

May 14 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC

May 16 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater

May 17 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Milwaukee Metal Fest*

Girlschool

girlschool Photo by Adam Kennedy loading...

Supporting Acts: Lilian Axe, Alcatrazz

Notes: The band is supporting their WTFortyfive? album.

Ticketing Info: Here

March 21 - Houston, Texas @ Hell's Heroes Festival*

March 22 - New Orleans, La. @ Southport Music Hall

March 24 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West

March 25 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

March 27 - Bensalem, Pa. @ Broken Goblet

March 28 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

March 29 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

March 30 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

April 02 - Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall

April 06 - Detroit, Mich. @ Token Lounge

*Girlschool Only

Godsmack

godsmack, godsmack 2024 tour Photo by Chris Bradshaw loading...

Supporting Act: Bastian Da Cruz

Notes: The "Vibez" tour is a more stripped back acoustic and electric show.

Ticketing Info: Here

Feb. 15 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Hard Rock Casino and Hotel

Feb. 17 - Shawnee, Okla. @ Grand Casino Hotel & Resort

Feb. 18 - Thackerville, Okla. @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World

Feb. 20 - Lubbock, Texas @ The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

Feb. 22 - Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits Live / Moody Theater

Feb. 23 - San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre

Feb. 24 - Lake Charles, La. @ L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles

Feb. 27 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 29 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

March 1 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre

March 2 - Louisville, Ky. @ The Louisville Palace

March 5 - Charleston, W.V. @ Municipal Auditorium

March 6 - Richmond, Va. @ Altria Theater

March 8 - Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center

March 9 - Greenville, S.C. @ Peace Concert Hall

March 10 - Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium

March 13 - Orlando, Fla. @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

March 15 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Duke Energy Center

March 16 - Miami Beach, Fla. @ The Fillmore

April 6 - Scottsdale, Ariz. @ AZ Bike Week*

April 9 - Valley Center, Calif. @ Harrah's Resort Southern California

April 10 - Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

April 12 - Indio, Calif. @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

April 13 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Cosmopolitan

April 15 - Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre

April 17 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

April 19 - Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

April 20 - Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Casino

April 22 - Madison, Wis. @ Orpheum Theatre

April 25 - Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino Resort

April 26 - Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

April 27 - Mount Pleasant Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

April 30 - Erie, Pa. @ Warner Theatre

May 1 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Theatre

May 3 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ovation Hall

May 4 - Newark, N.J. @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

May 5 - Oxon Hills, Md. @ The Theatre at MGM National Harbor

* Solo Full Electric Show

IDLES

idles Photo by Tom Ham loading...

Supporting Acts: None listed.

Notes: The band is touring in support of their upcoming album, Tangk, due Feb. 16.

Ticketing Info: Here

May 03 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Forum

May 04 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

May 07 - Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre

May 10 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

May 11 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

May 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

May 18 - Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom

May 21 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Amphitheater

May 22 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

May 23 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

June 10 - Ft Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution Live

June 11 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

June 13 - New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 14 - Asheville, N.C. @ Rabbit Rabbit

Sept. 15 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Sept. 18 - Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sept 20 - Toronto, Ontario @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sept. 21 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS

Sept. 24 - Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner

Oct. 01 - Guadalajara, Mexico @ Guanamor Teatro Estudio

Oct. 02 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Showcenter Complex

Oct. 04 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Centre

Militarie Gun

militarie gun Photo by Daniel Topete loading...

Supporting Acts: Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Death Lens, Spaced, Roman Candle

Notes: The band is supporting their Life Under the Gun album.

Ticketing Info: Here

Jan. 31 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Rebel Lounge*

Feb. 02 - Dallas, Texas @ Rubber Gloves*

Feb. 03 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk*

Feb. 04 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock*

Feb. 06 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East*

Feb. 07 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Purgatory)* #

Feb. 08 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Crowbar*

Feb. 09 - Miami, Fla. @ Gramps*

Feb. 10 - Tallahassee, Fla. @ 926 Bar*

Feb. 12 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Kings^ #

Feb. 13 - Washington, D.c. @ The Atlantis^

Feb. 14 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ First Unitarian Church^

Feb. 15 - New York, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom^

Feb. 16 - Boston, Mass. @ The Sinclair^

Feb. 17 - Montreal, Quebec @ Les Foufounes Electriques^

Feb. 18 - Ottawa, Ontario @ The Brass Monkey^

Feb. 20 - Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground^

Feb. 21 - New Kensington, Pa. @ Preserving Underground^

Feb. 22 - Detroit, Mich. @ Edgemen Printing^

Feb. 23 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge^

Feb. 24 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ 7th Street Entry^

Feb. 25 - Kansas City, Mo. @ recordBar^

Feb. 26 - Denver, Colo. @ Marquis Theatre+

Feb. 28 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Kilby Court+

Feb. 29 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Eagle Aerie Hall+

March 02 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Atrium at The Catalyst+

March 03 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Noise Pop @ Rickshaw Stop+

March 05 - Sacramento, Calif. @ The Starlet Room+

March 07 - Portland, Ore. @ Polaris Hall+

March 08 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre+

March 09 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos+

w/ Pool Kids and Spiritual Cramp

# = no Pool Kids

* = w/ Death Lens

^ = w/ Spaced

+ = w/ Roman Candle

Poison The Well

Poison the Well Tim Mosenfelder, Getty Images loading...

Supporting Acts: Graverush, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, LaMacchia

Notes: The band continues to add to their early 2024 touring.

Ticketing Info: Here

Jan. 3 - Fullerton, Calif. @ Programme Skate (w/ Graverust)

Jan. 13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Cobra Lounge (w/ SeeYouSpaceCowboy)

Jan. 18 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus (w/ LaMacchia)

The Postal Service / Death Cab for Cutie

the postal service, death cab for cutie Photo by Autumn de Wilde / Jimmy Fontaine loading...

Supporting Acts: Slow Pulp

Notes: Ben Gibbard's two bands are back for another round of dates. For The Postal Service, this is the 20th anniversary of their Give Up album, while Death Cab is celebrating 20 years of Transatlanticism album.

Ticketing Info: Here

April 23 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

April 24 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center *

April 26 – Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium *

April 27 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh *

April 29 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena *

April 30 – Columbus, Ohio @ The Schottenstein Center *

May 2 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center *

May 3 – Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena *

May 4 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena *

May 6 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller High Life Theatre *

May 7 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena *

May 9 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center *

May 11 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Venue TBA *

May 12 – Boise, Idaho @ Idaho Central Arena *

May 14 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *

May 15 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center *

* with Slow Pulp

Set It Off

set it off Live Nation loading...

Supporting Acts: Crown The Empire, DeathbyRomy and Caskets

Ticketing Info: Here

March 13 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

March 16 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade*

March 18 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

March 19 – Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva*

March 20 – McKees Rocks, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

March 22 – Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

March 23 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

March 24 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

March 26 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

March 27 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Water Street Music Hall*

March 28 – Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

March 30 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

March 31 – Detroit, Mich. @ St Andrew's Hall

April 01 – Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

April 03 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

April 05 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

April 06 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman*

April 07 – Denver, Colo. @ Summit

April 09 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

April 10 – Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

April 13 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory*

April 14 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

April 16 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

April 18 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

April 19 – Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

April 22 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

April 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

April 25 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

April 26 – Austin, Texas @ Emo's

April 27 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

April 29 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 30 – Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone

Steel Panther

steel panther Photo Credit: David Jackson loading...

Supporting Acts: None Listed

Notes: The band is supporting their On the Prowl album.

Ticketing Info: Here

Jan. 19 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort *

Jan. 20 – Primm, Nev. @ Star of the Desert Arena *

Feb. 1 – San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues San Diego

Feb. 2 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues Anaheim

Feb. 14 – Fargo, N.D. @ Sanctuary Events Center

Feb. 16 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District

Feb. 17 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

Feb. 18 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s

Feb. 21 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City Bham

Feb. 22 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Minglewood Hall

Feb. 23 – Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall

Feb. 24 – Wichita, Kan. @ TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center

Also of Note:

Gina Wetzler / Stringer, Getty Images Gina Wetzler / Stringer, Getty Images loading...

* The Milwaukee Metalfest continues to add to their lineup for 2024. 19 new bands have been added to the lineup, including Symphony X, Lacuna Coil, Avatar, Destruction, Bleed From Within, Night Demon, Martyr AD, Visigoth and more. The festival is set for May 16-19 at Milwaukee's Rave / Eagles Club.

Ticketing Info: here.

* A new benefit concert is being staged to help out Bad Brains vocalist H.R. Set for Dec. 11 at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles, the Positive Mental Attitude concert will feature Bad Brains tributes from members of Fishbone, Mr. Bungle, Beastie Boys, Sublime and more.

Ticketing Info: here.

* Ugly Kid Joe have signed on to support Scorpions on their 2024 Las Vegas residency. The run kicks off Thursday, April 11, 2024 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Dates include April 11, 13, 18, 20, 24, 26, 28 and May 1 and 3.

Ticketing Info: here.

* Duff McKagan has announced a Dec. 8 performance at Seattle's Easy Street Records to celebrate his new Lighthouse solo album

Ticketing Info: here