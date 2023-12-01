10 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Nov. 24-30, 2023)
The week after Thanksgiving still had plenty of reason to be thankful, especially where new tour announcements were concerned.
Some major 2024 tours were revealed, led by Avenged Sevenfold taking out Poppy and Sullivan King, Godsmack stripping things back on their "Vibez" tour and Steel Panther keeping things hot during the winter months.
We also learned a little more about the 2024 edition of Milwaukee Metalfest and saw a pretty cool benefit helping out Bad Brains vocalist H.R. announced.
What will you be getting tickets for? Check out all the new major tour, show and festival announcements below.
Avenged Sevenfold
Supporting Acts: Poppy, Sullivan King
Notes: The band is supporting their Life Is But a Dream ... album.
Ticketing Info: Here
March 6 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Ctr
March 7 – Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena
March 9 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket FieldHouse
March 11 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
March 13 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Ctr
March 15 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
March 16 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena *
March 18 – Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena
March 19 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbr. Fieldhouse
March 21 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
March 23 – Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena
March 25 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
March 26 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
March 28 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling
March 29 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
March 31 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Ctr
* Without Sullivan King, with Vended
Blind Guardian
Supporting Acts: Night Demon
Notes: The dates are in support of the band's latest album, The God Machine.
Ticketing Info: Here
April 18 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
April 19 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa
April 20 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground
April 21 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
April 23 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory
April 24 - Austin, Texas @ Emo’s
April 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Cresent Ballroom
April 27 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco
April 28 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom
April 30 - Portland, Ore. @ The Roseland Theater
May 01 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox Market
May 03 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
May 04 - Denver, Colo. @ The Summit Music Hall
May 06 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Varsity Theater
May 07 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s
May 09 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel
May 10 - Montreal, Quebec @ L'Olympia
May 11 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
May 12 - New York, N.Y. @ The Palladium
May 14 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC
May 16 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater
May 17 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Milwaukee Metal Fest*
Girlschool
Supporting Acts: Lilian Axe, Alcatrazz
Notes: The band is supporting their WTFortyfive? album.
Ticketing Info: Here
March 21 - Houston, Texas @ Hell's Heroes Festival*
March 22 - New Orleans, La. @ Southport Music Hall
March 24 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West
March 25 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
March 27 - Bensalem, Pa. @ Broken Goblet
March 28 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
March 29 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club
March 30 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre
April 02 - Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall
April 06 - Detroit, Mich. @ Token Lounge
*Girlschool Only
Godsmack
Supporting Act: Bastian Da Cruz
Notes: The "Vibez" tour is a more stripped back acoustic and electric show.
Ticketing Info: Here
Feb. 15 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Hard Rock Casino and Hotel
Feb. 17 - Shawnee, Okla. @ Grand Casino Hotel & Resort
Feb. 18 - Thackerville, Okla. @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World
Feb. 20 - Lubbock, Texas @ The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences
Feb. 22 - Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits Live / Moody Theater
Feb. 23 - San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre
Feb. 24 - Lake Charles, La. @ L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles
Feb. 27 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Feb. 29 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
March 1 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Tennessee Theatre
March 2 - Louisville, Ky. @ The Louisville Palace
March 5 - Charleston, W.V. @ Municipal Auditorium
March 6 - Richmond, Va. @ Altria Theater
March 8 - Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center
March 9 - Greenville, S.C. @ Peace Concert Hall
March 10 - Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium
March 13 - Orlando, Fla. @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
March 15 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Duke Energy Center
March 16 - Miami Beach, Fla. @ The Fillmore
April 6 - Scottsdale, Ariz. @ AZ Bike Week*
April 9 - Valley Center, Calif. @ Harrah's Resort Southern California
April 10 - Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater
April 12 - Indio, Calif. @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
April 13 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Cosmopolitan
April 15 - Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre
April 17 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
April 19 - Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
April 20 - Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Casino
April 22 - Madison, Wis. @ Orpheum Theatre
April 25 - Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino Resort
April 26 - Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
April 27 - Mount Pleasant Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort
April 30 - Erie, Pa. @ Warner Theatre
May 1 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Theatre
May 3 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ovation Hall
May 4 - Newark, N.J. @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
May 5 - Oxon Hills, Md. @ The Theatre at MGM National Harbor
* Solo Full Electric Show
IDLES
Supporting Acts: None listed.
Notes: The band is touring in support of their upcoming album, Tangk, due Feb. 16.
Ticketing Info: Here
May 03 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Forum
May 04 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
May 07 - Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre
May 10 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater
May 11 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield
May 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium
May 18 - Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom
May 21 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Amphitheater
May 22 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
May 23 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
June 10 - Ft Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution Live
June 11 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
June 13 - New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore
Sept. 14 - Asheville, N.C. @ Rabbit Rabbit
Sept. 15 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Sept. 18 - Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sept 20 - Toronto, Ontario @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
Sept. 21 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS
Sept. 24 - Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner
Oct. 01 - Guadalajara, Mexico @ Guanamor Teatro Estudio
Oct. 02 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Showcenter Complex
Oct. 04 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Centre
Militarie Gun
Supporting Acts: Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Death Lens, Spaced, Roman Candle
Notes: The band is supporting their Life Under the Gun album.
Ticketing Info: Here
Jan. 31 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Rebel Lounge*
Feb. 02 - Dallas, Texas @ Rubber Gloves*
Feb. 03 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk*
Feb. 04 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock*
Feb. 06 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East*
Feb. 07 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Purgatory)* #
Feb. 08 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Crowbar*
Feb. 09 - Miami, Fla. @ Gramps*
Feb. 10 - Tallahassee, Fla. @ 926 Bar*
Feb. 12 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Kings^ #
Feb. 13 - Washington, D.c. @ The Atlantis^
Feb. 14 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ First Unitarian Church^
Feb. 15 - New York, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom^
Feb. 16 - Boston, Mass. @ The Sinclair^
Feb. 17 - Montreal, Quebec @ Les Foufounes Electriques^
Feb. 18 - Ottawa, Ontario @ The Brass Monkey^
Feb. 20 - Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground^
Feb. 21 - New Kensington, Pa. @ Preserving Underground^
Feb. 22 - Detroit, Mich. @ Edgemen Printing^
Feb. 23 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge^
Feb. 24 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ 7th Street Entry^
Feb. 25 - Kansas City, Mo. @ recordBar^
Feb. 26 - Denver, Colo. @ Marquis Theatre+
Feb. 28 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Kilby Court+
Feb. 29 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Eagle Aerie Hall+
March 02 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Atrium at The Catalyst+
March 03 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Noise Pop @ Rickshaw Stop+
March 05 - Sacramento, Calif. @ The Starlet Room+
March 07 - Portland, Ore. @ Polaris Hall+
March 08 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre+
March 09 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos+
w/ Pool Kids and Spiritual Cramp
# = no Pool Kids
* = w/ Death Lens
^ = w/ Spaced
+ = w/ Roman Candle
Poison The Well
Supporting Acts: Graverush, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, LaMacchia
Notes: The band continues to add to their early 2024 touring.
Ticketing Info: Here
Jan. 3 - Fullerton, Calif. @ Programme Skate (w/ Graverust)
Jan. 13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Cobra Lounge (w/ SeeYouSpaceCowboy)
Jan. 18 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus (w/ LaMacchia)
The Postal Service / Death Cab for Cutie
Supporting Acts: Slow Pulp
Notes: Ben Gibbard's two bands are back for another round of dates. For The Postal Service, this is the 20th anniversary of their Give Up album, while Death Cab is celebrating 20 years of Transatlanticism album.
Ticketing Info: Here
April 23 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *
April 24 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center *
April 26 – Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium *
April 27 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh *
April 29 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena *
April 30 – Columbus, Ohio @ The Schottenstein Center *
May 2 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center *
May 3 – Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena *
May 4 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena *
May 6 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller High Life Theatre *
May 7 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena *
May 9 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center *
May 11 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Venue TBA *
May 12 – Boise, Idaho @ Idaho Central Arena *
May 14 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *
May 15 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center *
* with Slow Pulp
Set It Off
Supporting Acts: Crown The Empire, DeathbyRomy and Caskets
Ticketing Info: Here
March 13 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
March 16 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade*
March 18 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte
March 19 – Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva*
March 20 – McKees Rocks, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre
March 22 – Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live
March 23 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
March 24 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
March 26 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage
March 27 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Water Street Music Hall*
March 28 – Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
March 30 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
March 31 – Detroit, Mich. @ St Andrew's Hall
April 01 – Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
April 03 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
April 05 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
April 06 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman*
April 07 – Denver, Colo. @ Summit
April 09 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
April 10 – Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center
April 13 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory*
April 14 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom
April 16 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
April 18 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
April 19 – Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
April 22 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
April 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
April 25 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
April 26 – Austin, Texas @ Emo's
April 27 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
April 29 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
April 30 – Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone
Steel Panther
Supporting Acts: None Listed
Notes: The band is supporting their On the Prowl album.
Ticketing Info: Here
Jan. 19 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort *
Jan. 20 – Primm, Nev. @ Star of the Desert Arena *
Feb. 1 – San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues San Diego
Feb. 2 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues Anaheim
Feb. 14 – Fargo, N.D. @ Sanctuary Events Center
Feb. 16 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District
Feb. 17 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
Feb. 18 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s
Feb. 21 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City Bham
Feb. 22 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Minglewood Hall
Feb. 23 – Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall
Feb. 24 – Wichita, Kan. @ TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center
Also of Note:
* The Milwaukee Metalfest continues to add to their lineup for 2024. 19 new bands have been added to the lineup, including Symphony X, Lacuna Coil, Avatar, Destruction, Bleed From Within, Night Demon, Martyr AD, Visigoth and more. The festival is set for May 16-19 at Milwaukee's Rave / Eagles Club.
Ticketing Info: here.
* A new benefit concert is being staged to help out Bad Brains vocalist H.R. Set for Dec. 11 at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles, the Positive Mental Attitude concert will feature Bad Brains tributes from members of Fishbone, Mr. Bungle, Beastie Boys, Sublime and more.
Ticketing Info: here.
* Ugly Kid Joe have signed on to support Scorpions on their 2024 Las Vegas residency. The run kicks off Thursday, April 11, 2024 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Dates include April 11, 13, 18, 20, 24, 26, 28 and May 1 and 3.
Ticketing Info: here.
* Duff McKagan has announced a Dec. 8 performance at Seattle's Easy Street Records to celebrate his new Lighthouse solo album
Ticketing Info: here
