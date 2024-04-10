Milwaukee Metalfest 2024 Set Times + Stage Assignments Revealed

Who's playing the 2024 Milwaukee Metalfest at what time and on which stage? All the pertinent details have now been released.

The event is back for another year under the direction of Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta and Sound Talent Group's Tim Borror. Milwaukee's The Rave / Eagles Club will play host May 16-19, starting with a pre-party before the three days of festivities get underway.

READ MORE: Jamey Jasta Shares Tentative Timeline for New Hatebreed Music

The pre-party on May 16 features a Jasta and Friends set featuring Bobby Blitz, Zetro, Bobby Hambel & more. Toxic Ruin and H1Z! are also on the bill for the show. The remainder of the lineup with stage assignments and set times can be viewed below.

Friday, May 17

Blind Guardian, Autopsy and Macabre will headline the festival's three stages on Friday. To see when each acts scheduled to perform is set to play, check out the admat below.

milwaukee metalfest 2024 friday lineup Milwaukee Metalfest loading...

Saturday, May 18

Mr. Bungle, Katatonia and Belushi Speed Ball head up the Saturday festivities. See who is playing where and when below:

milwaukee metalfest 2024 saturday lineup Milwaukee Metalfest loading...

Sunday, May 19

Slaughter to Prevail, In Flames and Skeletal Remains get to close out each of the three stages on Milwaukee Metalfest weekend.

Milwaukee Metalfest 2024 Sunday Lineup Milwaukee Metalfest loading...

For additional festival details, including remaining ticket information, be sure to visit the Milwaukee Metalfest website.