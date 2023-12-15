15 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Dec. 8-14, 2023)

The 2024 touring schedule continues to fill up, with another 15 significant rock and metal tours announced this past week. And if you're looking for any last minute holiday gifts, concert tickets would look mighty nice in someone's stocking this year.

This week brought us a new leg of tour dates for Corey Taylor promoting his CMF2 solo album, a pairing of punk royalty with Social Distortion and Bad Religion booking a co-headline run and Black Veil Brides ready to rally their fanbase with new 2024 dates.

Plus, it was a week in which The Dillinger Escape Plan announced a reunion show (and a couple more) featuring their original vocalist in support of Calculating Infinity album. The Offspring also booked an anniversary show to celebrate Smash and Shadows Fall will hit the stage to revisit The War Within.

There were also new festival announcements coming from the Austin Psych Fest, M3 Rock Fest, Punk Rock Bowling and more additions to the Milwaukee Metalfest. So where will you be spending your concert dollar? See all the newest additions to the 2024 touring schedule below.

The 69 Eyes

the 69 eyes Atomic Fire loading...

Tour Dates: March 26-April 13, 2024

Support Acts: The Bites, Budderside

Notes: The "Death of Darkness" USA tour comes in support of their 13th album of the same name, due April 21, 2024.

Ticketing Info: here

Black Veil Brides

black veil brides Live Nation loading...

Tour Dates: April 25-May 25, 2024

Support Acts: Creeper, Dark Divine, Ghostkid

Ticketing Info: here

Electric Callboy

electric callboy Live Nation loading...

Tour Dates: May 12-19, 2024

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info: here

Exhorder

exhorder Photo by Erik Hernandez loading...

Tour Dates: April 5-13, 2024

Support Acts: VIo-Lence, Deceased and Mortal Wound

Ticketing Info: here

Samantha Fish

samantha fish Rounder loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 14 - March 28, 2024

Support Acts: Jesse Dayton

Notes: The tour comes in support of her Death Wish Blues album.

Ticketing Info: here

Kathleen Hanna

kathleen hanna Photo by Rachel Bright loading...

Tour Dates: May 14-29

Support Acts: None

Notes: This is a book tour promoting the Bikini Kill member's new memoir, "Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk."

Ticketing Info: here.

Imminence

imminence Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: April 23 - May 18, 2024

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info: here

Insomnium

insomnium C Squared Music loading...

Tour Dates: April 11-May 11, 2024

Support Acts: Omnium Gatherum, Wilderun

Ticketing Info: here

Kublai Khan TX

kublai khan tx Photo by Brad Wyllner loading...

Tour Dates: March 27 - April 21, 2024

Support Acts: Sunami, Judiciary, Momentum

Ticketing Info: here

Lacuna Coil

Nathan Zucker Nathan Zucker loading...

Tour Dates: May 2 - 19, 2024

Support Acts: New Years Day, Oceans of Slumber

Ticketing Info: here

Metal Church

metal church Rat Pak Records loading...

Tour Dates: March 20-30, 2024

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: The band is promoting their Congregation of Annihilation album.

Ticketing Info: here

Rodrigo y Gabriela

rodrigo y gabriela Photo by Ebru Yildiz loading...

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 18, 2024

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: The duo are promoting their In Between Thoughts ... A New World album.

Ticketing Info: here.

Social Distortion (and Bad Religion on Spring Leg)

social distortion Danny Clinch loading...

Tour Dates: April 9 - May 19, 2024 / Sept. 13 - Oct. 23, 2024

Support Acts: The Lovebombs (Spring), The Bellrays (Fall)

Notes: Social Distortion will hit the road with Bad Religion on a co-headline tour this spring, while dates rescheduled from earlier this year with the Bellrays will take place this fall.

Ticketing Info: here

Corey Taylor

corey taylor Photo by Marina Hunter loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 3 - March 3, 2024

Support Acts: Des Rocs and Jigsaw Youth

Notes: This is a continuation of support for Taylor's CMF2 album.

Ticketing Info: here.

Voivod / Prong

voivod, prong C Squared / Nathaniel Shannon loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 28 - March 24, 2024

Support Acts: None Listed.

Ticketing Info: here

Also of Note:

beale street music festival concert crowd Astrida Valigorsky, Getty Images loading...

* The lineup for the 2024 Austin Psych Fest has been revealed, with Courtney Barnett, The Black Angels and Alvvays leading the three-day music weekend April 26-28. Chicano Batman, All Them Witches, Kurt Vile & the Violators, Witch, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Dehd and more are set to perform as well at the event, which will take place at South Austin, Texas' Far Out Lounge.

Ticketing Info: here.

* Speaking of festivals, the M3 Rock Festival is back for another year. The 2024 edition takes place May 4-5 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. Queensryche headline opening night with Stephen Pearcy, Last in Line, Quiet Riot, Lynch Mob, Doro, Aldo Nova and more. Bret Michaels heads up the second night with special guest Dee Snider, along with Night Ranger, Stryper, Y&T, Faster Pussycat, Cold Sweat, Pretty Boy Floyd and Sun Dogs.

Ticketing Info: here

* Punk Rock Bowling returns for its 24th year, with Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada playing host to headliners Madness, Devo and Descendents the weekend of May 24-27. Other acts on board include Gogol Bordello, Billy Bragg, Rocket From the Crypt, The Chats, Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand, Stiff Little Fingers, Lagwagon and more.

Ticketing Info: here

* And the bands keep coming for the 2024 edition of Milwaukee Metalfest. The festival is now welcoming Testament, Hammerfall, Soilent Green (Reunion), Paleface Swiss, Exhumed, It Dies Today, Errors Of Humanity, Casket Robbery, Hellwitch, Belushi Speed Ball and Illusion of Fate to the bill. The festival will take place May 17-19 at The Rave / Eagles Club in Milwaukee.

Ticketing Info: here

* Foo Fighters have tacked on three more shows to their 2024 touring. Look for them playing Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion on May 1, Raleigh, North Carolina's Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Union Creek on May 7 and Charlotte, North Carolina's PNC Music Pavilion on May 9. Nova Twins will open all three shows.

Ticketing Info: here

* The Dillinger Escape Plan announced a June 21 reunion show at the Paramount in Brooklyn, N.Y. with original vocalist Dimitri Minakakis, celebrating 25 years of their debut album Calculating Infinity. With the show immediately selling out, the group has since added June 22 and 23 dates as well.

Ticketing Info: here

* The Offspring also have a big anniversary show on the horizon. The group will play The Honda Center in Anaheim, California on June 1 to mark the 30th anniversary of their breakout album, Smash.

Ticketing Info: here.

* Shadows Fall have announced their a 20th Anniversary bash to celebrate The War Within album. Fit for an Autopsy, Nora and Alluvial will join them at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey on March 16.

Ticketing Info: here.

* Death Angel will return to the stage later this month for their 8th annual X-Mas Show! The band will take over San Francisco's Great American Music Hall on Dec. 21-22 for two nights of metal merriment featuring special guests Forbidden, Frolic and Tornadic. The shows will also be livestreamed for those not in the area.

Ticketing + Livestream Info: here

* Tesla will be playing a "Tesla Takeover" Las Vegas residency in 2024. The band will perform at the House of Blues inside the Mandalay Bay Casino on April 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13.

Ticketing Info: here

* And while were speaking of Las Vegas residencies, REO Speedwagon will take over The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for six nights as part of their "An Evening of High Infidelity ... and More" show. Dates include May 8, 10, 11 and Oct. 2, 4 and 5, 2024.

Ticketing Info: here.

* Eurovision finalists Lord of the Lost are making their way stateside for a pair of 2024 shows. The band will play New York's Irving Plaza on Sept. 14, then venturing west for a date at Los Angeles' Roxy on Sept. 27.

Ticketing Info: here

* Nordic rockers Heilung have announced a special one-off performance at the historic Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, taking place April 23.

Ticketing Info: here