The Dillinger Escape Plan Confirm Additional Guitarist for Reunion Shows

The full band lineup for The Dillinger Escape Plan's reunion shows is now known, with guitarist Ben Weinman revealing that James Love will join the group on rhythm guitar for their upcoming dates.

What Ben Weinman Announced About The Dillinger Escape Plan's Reunion Shows

In an Instagram posting, Weinman confirmed the final piece of their full band lineup for their upcoming reunion shows with original vocalist Dimitri Minakakis. In addition to Minakakis, Weinman, drummer Billy Rymer and bassist Liam Wilson, the band will be rounded out by guitarist James Love, who already has some history with the group.

The revelation came about during a discussion about an upcoming show in Belgium where the band will be sharing the stage with Korn. The posting reads as follows:

Hey Belgium, so the other day, my friend @ra_diaz who now plays bass in Korn, says to me, "I'm super pumped. You are playing with us at Lokerse Feesten." I was like, "that is news to me, man. Are you sure about that?" Then he sent me a screenshot that showed us playing right before Korn. Long story short, see you in Belgium, guys. Let's party!

Oh, and maybe now is a good time to announce that the one and only James Love, who shared the stage with us for many years after Brian left the field, will be joining us once again. We actually knew this all along but wanted to keep some mystery in our relationship with you all. You know, keep things hot!

What Is James Love's History With The Dillinger Escape Plan?

James Love has served two previous stints with The Dillinger Escape Plan, initially coming on board in 2005 after the exit of Brian Benoit. He performed with the group in 2005 and 2006, and even makes an appearance on the group's 2006 Plagiarism EP.

The guitarist later returned to play with the band between 2012 and 2015, this time taking over for rhythm guitarist Jeff Tuttle, who had actually replaced him prior.

Where You Can See The Dillinger Escape Plan in 2024

The band will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their Calculating Infinity album with their reunion lineup on a handful of dates this summer. After a June 6 performance at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, Calif., the group will travel to Brooklyn, New York for three dates June 21-23 at the Paramount.

They also have August shows at Lokerse Feesten in Lokeren, Belgium on Aug. 6 and at The Salt Shed Outdoors in Chicago, Ill., on Aug. 24.