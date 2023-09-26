The Dillinger Escape Plan Are Turning Down ‘Astronomical’ Amounts of Reunion Money

Nearly six years removed from their final show, The Dillinger Escape Plan still have no plans to reunite and, according to frontman Greg Puciato, the band is turning down "astronomical" amounts of money to do so.

The members of the influential group have all remained busy in various capacities, Puciato being the most active of the bunch. He's the singer in Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell's solo band and has released post-TDEP albums with Killer Be Killed, The Black Queen, as a solo artist and, most recently put out God Made Me An Animal, the debut album by Better Lovers, which features former members of Every Time I Die and Fit For an Autopsy's Will Putney.

Speaking with Revolver about his latest musical pursuits, Puciato shoots down any notion that the musical similarities between Better Loves and The Dillinger Escape Plan will lead to a desire to reunite Dillinger.

In fact, the vocalist even surprised himself when he found the inspiration to contribute to Better Lovers as the group was in its most infant state. "I wasn't jonesing to scream and jump off shit. [That frustration is] just not fucking frothing out of me like it was back then," Puciato admits.

Regarding The Dillinger Escape Plan, he says, “I don’t miss it at all. And I hate to say this, but if we were to get back together, it would be for money. And I don’t fucking want to do that. Every year, all those festivals… they just throw astronomical amounts of money at us to get back together. And it’s never even been something that we even entertain."

Most farewell tours have honest intentions and it's often money — a lot of it — that is the catalyst for a reunion, whether it's for special one-off appearances or for the long term.

"When Dillinger ended, I thought to myself, ‘Okay, I want at least five years,’ and now it’s been six and I can’t imagine it happening within the next five years, even," Puciato confesses, acknowledging that he understands that the passage of time has the capacity to change people's minds.

There has been next to no buzz about a reunion either, except for a brief blip in time last November. Drummer Billy Rymer posted an Instagram Story, typing out a setlist of Dillinger songs beneath "Furnace Fest 2023," leading many to speculate that the band was planning to reunion at the festival. Responding to fan comments, guitarist Ben Weinman immediately quashed the buzz, confirming no reunion was set to take place.

