The Dillinger Escape Plan have booked a 2024 reunion show with original vocalist Dimitri Minakakis to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut record Calculating Infinity.

The concert will take place at the Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, N.Y. on June 21, and will see the band play Calculating Infinity in its entirety for the first time ever. It's their only album to feature vocals from Minakakis, who co-founded the group in 1997 and departed in 2001. He was succeeded by Greg Puciato, who sang on the rest of their albums until they disbanded in 2017.

Founding guitarist Ben Weinman will also play the show, as will bassist Liam Wilson, who joined the group in 2000, and drummer Billy Rymer, who joined in 2009. All three remained in the band until they split.

Tickets for the performance go on sale this Friday, Dec. 15 at 10AM ET and can be purchased through this link.

Minakakis, Wilson and Weinman all commented on the reunion in a press release. Keep reading to see what each of them had to say about the event.

"It's been a long time coming for this opportunity to perform in a project I helped create over 25 years ago," Minakakis said. "Having the chance to celebrate 25 years of Calculating Infinity with my closest friends in life is just a dream turned real. I'm looking forward to seeing all the old faces, as well as all the new ones. The Dillinger Escape Plan has always been more than just a band. We were a force of nature. This reunion show is our way of thanking the fans who have stood by us and the album we made in a small basement in NJ all those years ago."

"Amped to go party like it’s 1999 again and give this album the birthday party it deserves!" Wilson added. "These songs are still unfuckwithable and as a musician, it’s rad to have the opportunity to get back under the hood of this album and revisit my salad days, this time with more seasoning. Dimitri always had such a menacing presence and venomous voice, it’s gonna be killer to rip these songs with him up there with us!"

"Dimitri has remained one of my longest and closest friends," Weinman shared. "Even after leaving the band, his support and contributions through his work on our first albums have kept an everlasting spark in my heart for what we did together. I remember the first day we met. He was the new guy in school and I drove by him and gave him the finger. Then I reversed the car and asked him if he wanted to hang out and make a band. I said, you look like a singer dude. " We could have never imagined what an impact that moment would have.

READ MORE: Who Invented Metalcore?

"While we are all very happy with the resolve of the band in 2017 with Greg, something still feels unsaid as far as the Dimitri era of the band and with so many people talking about the album and after performing a handful of first album performances with Suicidal Tendencies, it just all made sense. This needed to happen!"

The Dillinger Escape Plan 2024 Reunion Show The Dillinger Escape Plan loading...