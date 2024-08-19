The First Song With Clean Vocals by 10 Metal Bands Who Never Used Them At First

Here is the first song with clean vocals by 10 extreme metal bands who never used them at first!

As metal fans, we often like our music to be overpoweringly vicious in every respect, with a non-negotiable feature being the gnarliest growls, croaks, snarls, screeches, gurgles and bleghs! That’s why it can be so controversial when certain bands start incorporating some – or all – clean singing.

Eventually, though, even the most ferocious artists will probably decide to add softer singing to their repertoire (whether subtly or overtly).

READ MORE: 10 Metalcore Bands Who Don't (Or Barely) Use Clean Vocals

As the following examples prove, it can happen early on or well into a group’s career. Either way, each one has a song that first saw them taking a chance with a calmer approach, and that’s exactly what we’re breaking down below with 10 of today’s biggest metal acts.

To be clear, we’re talking about clean singing, so aspects such as spoken word passages, narration and the like don’t count. Also, to qualify, the track had to come out after the band’s debut studio LP (otherwise, we can’t really say they “never used them at first” since they pretty much did right out of the gate).

With that said, let’s dive in!