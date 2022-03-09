Vocal style plays a vital role in establishing an artist’s aesthetic, as well as conveying their message. The method of delivery can make lyrics all the more poignant; in hardcore and metal, for instance, screaming a word can have a much greater impact than singing it normally. But there are also moments that go beyond the reaches of the dictionary.

Sometimes, to get a feeling across or establish a mood, there needs to be a different type of communication. These are the strange vocalizations that make heavy music sound rougher, tougher and more exciting — yet sound absolutely ridiculous when you actually stop and think about them.