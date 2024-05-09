Actress Kate Hudson Covers Classic ’90s Rock Song With Live Band

Ahead of the release of her very first album, actress Kate Hudson covered a classic '90s song with a live band during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

The 45-year-old started her career in film in the late '90s, but her rock 'n' roll roots run deep. She became famous after starring as Penny Lane in Cameron Crowe's 2000 rock movie Almost Famous, and she married The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson that year as well. She later got engaged to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, with the couple eventually splitting in 2014.

Now, she's about to release her very first album Glorious, which arrives May 17, and she has the voice of a rock singer too.

"I always felt not ready. I don’t know why that was my response," she told Rolling Stone of her decision to finally create music of her own.

"Something was stopping me, and I wasn’t reflective enough at the time to really think about it — until I got older, and I was like, ‘Why am I so hesitant with something I love more than anything?’”

Hudson and Her Band Cover Stone Temple Pilots

To further emphasize her appreciation for rock, during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Hudson and her band played a rendition of Stone Temple Pilots' 1994 hit "Vasoline" from the album Purple.

See it below.

Kate Hudson, 'Vasoline' Live (Stone Temple Pilots Cover)

Who Produced Hudson's Album Glorious?

Hudson worked with former 4 Non Blondes singer and producer Linda Perry on the album. Perry has worked with artists including Dolly Parton, Dorothy, Courtney Love and Hole, Joan Jett, Kelly Osbourne and others.

The actress-turned-rocker even embraced that there are moments on Glorious reminiscent of The Black Crowes.

“I was a fan of my ex-husband before I met him. I remember what I loved about the Black Crowes when I was younger, before I fell in love with him — the naughtiness and the freedom in which they chose to create," she told Rolling Stone.

"I have a soft spot for people like that, even though they’re challenging and tough. Chris and I, we didn’t fall in love ’cause we liked opposite things. We fell in love ’cause we were into the same shit.”

