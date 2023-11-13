POLL: What’s the Best Stone Temple Pilots Album? – VOTE NOW!

Stone Temple Pilots have enjoyed one of the more successful runs in the rock industry since their arrival back in 1992, spending much of the '90s on top of the music world. But which of their albums is the best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

It all started back in 1992 when the band issued their debut album, Core. That record gave us "Sex Type Thing," "Plush," "Creep" and "Wicked Garden," helping to establish the group amongst some of their grunge peers. They avoided the sophomore slump in 1994, keeping the momentum going with "Purple" and the rock radio hits "Vasoline," "Interstate Love Song," "Big Empty," "Unglued" and "Pretty Penny."

Though their third album promotion was cut short due to Scott Weiland's substance abuse issues, the band's Tiny Music: Songs From the Vatican Gift Shop yielded another solid batch of hits in "Big Bang Baby," "Trippin' on a Hole in a Paper Heart" and "Lady Picture Show."

No. 4 and Shangri-La-Dee Da finished out the band's first era, yielding such standout singles as "Down," "Sour Girl," "No Way Out," "Days of the Week" and "Hollywood Bitch."

A 2010 reunion with Weiland brought about a self-titled record and a return to radio prominence with the chart-topping single "Between the Lines" and the follow-up track "Take a Load Off." The group would split again, issuing an EP with Chester Bennington. But a reunion with Weiland never came to fruition, with the singer's death coming in 2015. That led to an extensive search for a new frontman, with Jeff Gutt taking the lead for their 2018 self-titled set that yielded "Meadow," "Roll Me Under" and "The Art of Letting Go."

Then finally came Perdida, a record that provided a change of pace with the band stripping back their sound to something more acoustic utilizing vintage instruments. That album gave us "Fare Thee Well," "Three Wishes" and the title track.

