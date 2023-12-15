This is a list of bands that got back together with all of their original members.

While the practice isn't exactly unheard of, it is a little rare. Still, there are more than a handful of influential bands that, at one point or another, reunited with their complete formative lineup. Time heals all wounds, as they say.

But we're sticking to the letter of the law here — we mean only all original members, from when the band first started under that name.

For example, one may think The Police would belong on this list, since the core trio of Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland (1977–1986) reunited multiple times (1992, 2003, 2007-2008).

But people often forget about early guitarist Henry Padovani, who played two shows with The Police as a quartet after the band first formed in 1977. Ergo, The Police do not appear on this list. (Creed also had an early additional guitarist, believe it or not.)

Further, we're disregarding whether the band is still currently the reunited original lineup — only that it happened at all, at one or more junctures.

All that said, continue reading below to learn about the various bands that did — at some point in time — reunite with all original members.

20 Bands That Reunited With All of Their Original Members It's cool to see a band reunite with all of its original members, so we came up with 20 examples of that happening. Of course, that doesn't mean they necessarily stayed together with all original members after. So, here, we show how long they were together — both originally and on their comeback(s). Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp