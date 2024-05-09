Study Reveals Most Popular Band on Spotify Drinking Songs Playlists

Which rock band appears more often than any other on Spotify playlists featuring "drinking songs"? That would be none other than AC/DC!

Whiskey retailer Flask and Barrel recently analyzed 23,425 Spotify playlists created that referenced drinking or partying in their title and tallied the results for the most popular songs as well as the most popular artists when it came to their association with drinking and partying, and AC/DC came out on top.

Raise a Pint to AC/DC

In fact, it was a runaway victory for AC/DC, who at appearing on 4,143 Spotify playlists referencing drinking and partying were over 600 appearances ahead of the runners-up, Queen, at 3,512 playlist appearances.

AC/DC also represented well in the 20 most popular rock drinking songs list, snagging five of the Top 20 spots including three of the top four. Heading up the list was "Thunderstruck" which appeared on 521 playlists, followed by "Highway to Hell" at 477. Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama" placed third with 470 playlists, while "Back in Black" turned up on 447 playlists, good enough for fourth. The other AC/DC tracks in the Top 20 were "You Shook Me All Night Long" at No. 8 with 393 playlist inclusions and "T.N.T.," which placed 18th with 307 playlist inclusions.

The full Top 20 of most popular rock drinking songs per the Flask and Barrel study can be viewed below:

1. "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC: 521 playlist inclusions

2. "Highway to Hell" by AC/DC: 477 playlist inclusions

3. "Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd: 470 playlist inclusions

4. "Back in Black" by AC/DC: 447 playlist inclusions

5. "Hotel California" by the Eagles: 430 playlist inclusions

6. "Fortunate Son" by Creedence Clearwater Revival: 411 playlist inclusions

7. "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac: 410 playlist inclusions

8. "You Shook Me All Night Long" by AC/DC: 393 playlist inclusions

9. "Don’t Stop Believing" by Journey: 380 playlist inclusions

10. "Africa" by TOTO: 379 playlist inclusions

11. "Everlong" by Foo Fighters: 367 playlist inclusions

12. "Free Bird" by Lynyrd Skynyrd: 350 playlist inclusions

13. "More Than a Feeling" by Boston: 341 playlist inclusions

14. "Livin’ on a Prayer" by Bon Jovi: 325 playlist inclusions

15. "Can’t Stop" by Red Hot Chili Peppers: 322 playlist inclusions

16. "Under the Bridge" by Red Hot Chili Peppers: 313 playlist inclusions

17. "Summer of ‘69" by Bryan Adams: 310 playlist inclusions

18. "T.N.T." by AC/DC: 307 playlist inclusions

19. "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac: 303 playlist inclusions

20. "Are You Gonna Be My Girl" by Jet: 297 playlist inclusions

What Other Rock Bands Turned Up Frequently on Spotify Drinking + Partying Songs Playlists?

As previously mentioned, AC/DC and Queen were the top two acts, but the Rolling Stones were hot on Queen's tail with 3,242 playlist appearances. Red Hot Chili Peppers (2,885 appearances) and Fleetwood Mac (2.864 appearances) rounded out the Top 5.

The most modern acts on the list were Green Day at No. 10 (2,332 appearances) and Foo Fighters at No. 15 (1,806 appearances), while Creedence Clearwater Revival was the oldest group on the list, finishing at No. 8 with 2,603 appearances.

The full Top 20 can be viewed below.

1. AC/DC: 4,143 playlist appearances

2. Queen: 3,512 playlist appearances

3. The Rolling Stones: 3,242 playlist appearances

4. Red Hot Chili Peppers: 2,885 playlist appearances

5. Fleetwood Mac: 2,864 playlist appearances

6. Nirvana: 2,788 playlist appearances

7. Led Zeppelin: 2,713 playlist appearances

8. Creedence Clearwater Revival: 2,603 playlist appearances

9. Guns N' Roses: 2,451 playlist appearances

10. Green Day: 2,332 playlist appearances

11. Lynyrd Skynyrd: 2,225 playlist appearances

12. Eagles: 1,980 playlist appearances

13. Van Halen: 1,972 playlist appearances

14. Bon Jovi: 1,902 playlist appearances

15. Foo Fighters: 1,806 playlist appearances

16. Aerosmith: 1,780 playlist appearances

17. Journey: 1,559 playlist appearances

18. Bruce Springsteen: 1,293 playlist appearances

19. ZZ Top: 1,229 playlist appearances

20. Steve Miller Band: 1,088 playlist appearances

What Other Findings Came From the Study?

It turns out that hip-hop was the most popular genre for drinking and partying playlists, with 70,249 tracks making the cut. But rock was well represented with Classic Rock finishing second with 41,902 tracks and Indie/Alternative placing 15,629 tracks on playlists, good enough for fifth amongst all genres. Check out the full Flask and Barrel study here.

READ MORE: Why Gen Z Drinks Less at Concerts Than Older Generations

Now that we've run through some of the most popular drinking and partying songs, why not raise a pint and rock out with some of these recommendations.

The Most Played Song Off Every AC/DC Album The most popular live song off every album by the rock legends. Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita