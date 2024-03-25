On May 17, AC/DC will kick off their first tour since 2016 and they've just announced the opening band for the European run.

The Pretty Reckless have been tabbed as special guests for the 21 dates ahead, as announced this morning (March 25) on AC/DC's social media pages.

About The Pretty Reckless

The Pretty Reckless formed in 2009 and have released four full length albums: Light Me Up (2010), Going to Hell (2014), Who You Selling For (2016) and Death by Rock and Roll (2021). They're currently working on a new record, titled Other Worlds, which is expected sometime this year.

Fronted by Taylor Momsen, the band solidified themselves among the biggest new acts in rocks throughout the 2010s, with enduring hits in "Heaven Knows," "Make Me Wanna Die" and the title track from their last release.

The group was also the support act for Soundgarden on what was ultimately their last tour with Chris Cornell, who took his own life during the run.

See all of the tour dates further down the page.

The Pretty Reckless, "Heaven Knows"

The Pretty Reckless, "Death by Rock and Roll"

AC/DC 2024 Tour Dates

May 17 — Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins Arena

May 21 — Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins Arena

May 25 — Reggio Emilia, Italy @ RCF Arena

May 29 — Seville, Spain @ La Cartuja Stadium

June 05 — Amsterdam, the Netherlands @ Johan Cruyff Arena

June 09 — Munich, Germany @ Olympic Stadium

June 12 — Munich, Germany @ Olympic Stadium

June 16 — Dresden, German @ Messe

June 23 — Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium

June 26 — Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium

June 29 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund Stadium

July 03 — London, England @ Wembley Stadium

July 07 — London, England @ Wembley Stadium

July 13 — Hockenheim, Germany @ Ring

July 17 — Stuttgart, Germany @ Wasen

July 21 — Bratislava, Slovakia @ Old Airport

July 27 — Nuremberg, Germany @ Zeppelinfeld

July 21 — Hannover, Germany @ Messe

Aug. 09 — Dessel, Belgium @ Festivalpark Stenehei

Aug. 13 — Paris, France @ Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

Aug. 17 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park