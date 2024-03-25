AC/DC Announce The Pretty Reckless as Opener on 2024 European Tour
On May 17, AC/DC will kick off their first tour since 2016 and they've just announced the opening band for the European run.
The Pretty Reckless have been tabbed as special guests for the 21 dates ahead, as announced this morning (March 25) on AC/DC's social media pages.
READ MORE: The 79 Songs AC/DC Have Never Played Live
About The Pretty Reckless
The Pretty Reckless formed in 2009 and have released four full length albums: Light Me Up (2010), Going to Hell (2014), Who You Selling For (2016) and Death by Rock and Roll (2021). They're currently working on a new record, titled Other Worlds, which is expected sometime this year.
Fronted by Taylor Momsen, the band solidified themselves among the biggest new acts in rocks throughout the 2010s, with enduring hits in "Heaven Knows," "Make Me Wanna Die" and the title track from their last release.
The group was also the support act for Soundgarden on what was ultimately their last tour with Chris Cornell, who took his own life during the run.
See all of the tour dates further down the page.
The Pretty Reckless, "Heaven Knows"
The Pretty Reckless, "Death by Rock and Roll"
AC/DC 2024 Tour Dates
May 17 — Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins Arena
May 21 — Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins Arena
May 25 — Reggio Emilia, Italy @ RCF Arena
May 29 — Seville, Spain @ La Cartuja Stadium
June 05 — Amsterdam, the Netherlands @ Johan Cruyff Arena
June 09 — Munich, Germany @ Olympic Stadium
June 12 — Munich, Germany @ Olympic Stadium
June 16 — Dresden, German @ Messe
June 23 — Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium
June 26 — Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium
June 29 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund Stadium
July 03 — London, England @ Wembley Stadium
July 07 — London, England @ Wembley Stadium
July 13 — Hockenheim, Germany @ Ring
July 17 — Stuttgart, Germany @ Wasen
July 21 — Bratislava, Slovakia @ Old Airport
July 27 — Nuremberg, Germany @ Zeppelinfeld
July 21 — Hannover, Germany @ Messe
Aug. 09 — Dessel, Belgium @ Festivalpark Stenehei
Aug. 13 — Paris, France @ Hippodrome Paris Longchamp
Aug. 17 — Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park
The Most Played Song Off Every AC/DC Album
Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita