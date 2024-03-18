Which is the better AC/DC era - the legendary band's start with Bon Scott or the latter day recordings with Brian Johnson as the group's vocalist?

AC/DC are the rare band that has found continued success throughout their career while having to undergo as singer change after the death of the group's original vocalist Bon Scott.

The band generated a wealth of muscular rock riffs and gravel-voice gems with Bon Scott leading the group through the '70s. Classic rock radio is filled with staples featuring the "Highway to Hell" singer on vocals. And while the loss of his distinct vocals could've curtailed the band's career, they didn't lose a step with the addition of Brian Johnson.

The group's first album with Brian Johnson is one of the biggest selling albums of all-time in Back in Black, and they've continued to churn out more rock radio hits in the decades to follow.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club matchups, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce this week's "Fight Club" at 8PM on the Monday broadcast. On Tuesday at 8PM, Armstrong will make the case for Bon Scott, while Wednesday's show finds the host laying out Johnson's AC/DC resume. You can vote through Friday, with the winner of this Chuck's Fight Club being revealed on Friday's Loudwire Nights airing at 8PM. Just simply register your rankings in the form provided below.

READ MORE: 27 Rock + Metal Bands Who Played More Than 150 Shows in a Year

And just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.