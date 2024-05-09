Serj Tankian opened up on System of a Down's potential touring future in a new interview.

System have only played two shows in the last two years, both of which were at Las Vegas' Sick New World festival. Prior to that, they performed a handful of times in early 2022, but haven't been on an actual tour in quite a while.

In a new interview with LiveSigning about his new book Down With the System, Tankian admitted that while touring lost its charm for a while, he may be open to doing something similar — but less taxing — in the future.

"I love performing, but... I think when you do a long tour, it's not just physically exhausting, but it's artistically redundant after a while, repeating the same thing. That's why we're really enjoying doing these one-offs, they're special events, special occasions. We can't do them everywhere, we can't do them all the time," the singer explained.

"But performing becomes fun again, in a way, and I had kind of lost that."

Tankian added that his back issues also prohibited him from touring, but he's been feeling a lot better and getting more exercise in to stay in shape.

"As far as touring somewhere in the near future, possibly, I would say. I mean, I'm open to looking at stuff, but not thrilled about doing long tours at all, anywhere. Just one-offs, or maybe a handful of one-offs with dates in between," he concluded.

See the full interview below.

Back in November, Tankian said that touring was low on his priority list, and that he preferred doing one-off performances here and there because it makes them feel more special.

Thus, he suggested that this year's Sick New World festival would likely be System's only show of 2024 — but now we know that's not the case. The band has one more show scheduled for this year at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park with Deftones in August.