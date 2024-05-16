Avril Lavigne has been photographed on the red carpet (well, beige carpet) at the ACM Awards, wearing a black hoodie of a big metal band — System of a Down.

The pop-punk princess posed individually and with country star Nate Smith, who released his self-titled debut last year. Although it's difficult to see and is not shown unobscured, the System of a Down name occupies the top left part of the hoodie.

Unfortunately, Lavigne's flowing blonde hair mostly covers the logo, but it's still pretty cool that there's any sort of heavy metal represented at Country Music's Biggest Night. There's also a partial view of the back and other video from the event has shown a better look at the hoodie.

And rock even gets to elbow its way in a bit as country/rock superstar Jelly Roll, who has been nominated for entertainer of the year. The big event comes just days after Jelly Roll made an onstage appearance during Limp Bizkit's headlining set at Welcome to Rockville.

See the full 2024 ACM Awards winners list, which will be updated as the awards show progresses.

Avril Lavigne in System of a Down Hoodie at 2024 ACM Awards

Avril Lavigne Addresses 'Melissa' Conspiracy During First-Ever Podcast Interview

Earlier this week, the 39-year-old Lavigne made her first-ever podcast appearance, guesting on Call Her Daddy. One of the many things they discussed was the conspiracy that she's been dead since 2003 and a look-alike named Melissa Vandella has been acting in her place, even recording entire albums.

"Oh, yeah that one, I know what you're talking about," Lavigne said. "I mean, it's just funny to me. On one end, everyone's like, 'Oh my god, you look the exact same. You haven't aged a day!' But then other people are like, there's a conspiracy theory that I'm not me?"

She later added, "Obviously, I am me. It's so dumb!"

