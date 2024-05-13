Rage Against the Machine and System of a Down both used their platform to raise the political consciousness of their fanbases, but which of these veteran rock bands did it the best? That's the question at the center of this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

Yes, these two politically-minded bands are friendly. Serj Tankian and Tom Morello even formed the Axis of Justice non-profit organization together. But as both bands would be the first to urge you to vote, this week we're going to ask you to vote for one of these bands over the other.

Rage Against the Machine dominated the '90s with a defiant brand of hard rock, but their recording career stopped at four albums after they went on hiatus following 2000's Renegades album. Still, the impressive run recently netted them induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

System of a Down also had a dominant but brief recording run, issuing five albums between 1998 and 2005 (with two of the albums coming in the same year) before they too chose to go on hiatus. They've existed more as a touring entity in recent years, unable to come to common ground on new music. Still, they remain one of rock's top draws whenever they do play.

