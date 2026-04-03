Arch Enemy have responded after former Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro recently insinuated that the band's "To The Last Breath" single shares similarities to his 2024 song "Talking Dreams."

What started off in a somewhat snarky manner has taken a more serious turn after Loureiro's initial Instagram post last week in which he spliced portions of Arch Enemy's new video up against his own "Taking Dreams" clip and chirped, "Just helping promote @archenemyofficial new song… you’re welcome."

How Did Arch Enemy Initially Respond to Kiko Loureiro's Post?

Within the comments on Loureiro's post, Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott initially shared, “Thank you brother @kikoloureiro – it seems I should pay more attention to your solo work! See you at @bangersopenair!”

Shortly after, Arch Enemy manager Angela Gossow offered a more lengthy and serious response in the comments. She shared, "Never heard Kikos song before tbh. So 3 notes are the same? Well, I guess that happens quite often in music. I have heard a lot of Arch Enemy notes in other songs but would never accuse the other band of plagiarism.. more the contrary, I would probably feel honoured to inspire others."

She continued, "So sad to read a post like this from a guitar player we all respected. What is this good for? If you really feel you got a case, get in touch and discuss professionally, not make such a post. Respectfully, the management who is used to tread carefully with such allegations and prefers to handle things with care."

What Has Happened Since and What Arch Enemy Are Sharing Now

It appears that Loureiro took Gossow's advice, as the Arch Enemy manager noted earlier today (April 3), "We just posted original demo recordings of said melody from December 2022 for everyone to review. We simply prefer facts over fiction. Kiko and his lawyer are welcome backstage at Bangers Open Air to hear and see for themselves."

What Gossow is referring to is a video that the band has shared in which they share their computer data of when the portion in question was initially recorded and uploaded as a demo. The data on the computer file registers it as taking place on Dec. 9, 2022, which was prior to the release of Loureiro's "Talking Dreams" single that appeared in 2024.

Arch Enemy Share "To the Last Breath" Demo

How Do Both Songs Sound?

"Talking Dreams" appeared on Kiko Loureiro's 2024 solo album, Theory of Mind. The guitarist created a video for the song that arrived in December 2024. You can check out the track below.

Kiko Loureiro, "Talking Dreams"

As for Arch Enemy, "To the Last Breath" was issued last week as the band kicked off a new era welcoming former Once Human singer Lauren Hart into the band.

Arch Enemy, "To the Last Breath"

Arch Enemy are currently in the midst of a tour with shows in China this weekend. See all the band's dates and get ticketing info through their website.

See which Arch Enemy album appears on our list of the 50 best metal albums of the 2000s:

