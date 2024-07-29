Here are 10 metal groups who got better once they revised their sound!

As metal fans, we can be extremely critical of our favorite bands experimenting with new genres and dumping the style(s) that first won our hearts.

It’s definitely a justified complaint from time to time, as numerous acts have shifted gears to unquestionably bad or – at the very least – divisive results (Metallica, In Flames, Slayer, Opeth, Suicide Silence, Mötley Crüe etc.) Whether these changes lasted one album, several albums, or the rest of the group’s career, they weren’t exactly met with overwhelming acclaim.

But what about the artists whose musical makeovers – be they sudden or gradual – actually helped? Well, that’s what we’re about to explore with the following 10 bands!

Sure, some people may disagree that they all improved when they reworked things, but a lot of people – including us – do (even if there was still mediocre material along the way).

So, keep scrolling to see which bands we feel reached their full potential after they altered their sound.

10 Metal Bands Who Changed Styles for the Better By most accounts, these 10 bands shifted styles with great results! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum