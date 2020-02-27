Amorphis to Play ‘Tales From the Thousand Lakes’ in Full on 38-Date North American Tour
Amorphis are celebrating 30 years of existence by taking their most lauded album, 1994's Tales From the Thousand Lakes, on the road for a fall tour with Entombed A.D. and Nervosa.
"We are really stoked to celebrate Amorphis 30th anniversary in North America this fall. And hell yes, it will be really special tour. Amorphis will perform the Tales From the Thousand Lakes album in its entirety. Do not miss this run as we have a killer lineup with Entombed A.D. and Nervosa supporting," commented guitarist Esa Holopainen.
The run begins on Sept. 11 with three consecutive Brooklyn performances before venturing outside of New York, circling the U.S. and Canada before wrapping well over a month later on Oct. 25 in Connecticut.
See the complete list of stops below and get tickets here.
Tales From the Thousand Lakes marked the second album from the Finnish group, demonstrated a marked evolution as the band began to incorporate folk melodies within their music and even touches of clean singing as they further opened up their musical palette.
Amorphis, Entombed A.D. + Nervosa 2020 Tour
Sept. 11 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kingsland
Sept. 12 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kingsland
Sept. 13 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kingsland
Sept. 14 — Montreal, Quebec @ The Fairmount
Sept. 15 — Quebec, Quebec @ Le D'Auteuil
Sept. 16 — Toronto, Quebec @ MOD Club
Sept. 18 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Sept. 19 — Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
Sept. 20 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Ballroom
Sept. 22 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miramar Theater
Sept. 23 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Vaudville Mews
Sept. 24 — Belvidere, Ill. @ Apollo Theater
Sept. 25 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Sept. 26 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Cabooze
Sept. 27 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theatre
Sept. 29 — Edmonton, Alberta @ The Starlite Room
Sept. 30 — Calgary, Alberta @ Dickens
Oct. 02 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theater
Oct. 03 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
Oct. 04 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre
Oct. 05 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Holy Diver
Oct. 06 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Metro Operahouse
Oct. 07 — West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go
Oct. 08 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
Oct. 09 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Club Red
Oct. 11 — Denver, Colo. @ Hermans Hideaway
Oct. 13 — Austin, Texas @ Come & Take It Live!
Oct. 14 — San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box
Oct. 15 — Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
Oct. 16 — Dallas, Texas @ Trees
Oct. 18 — Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum
Oct. 19 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Kelsey Theater
Oct. 20 — Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey
Oct. 21 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Oct. 22 — Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club
Oct. 23 — Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage
Oct. 24 — Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz
Oct. 25 — Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theater
