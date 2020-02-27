Amorphis are celebrating 30 years of existence by taking their most lauded album, 1994's Tales From the Thousand Lakes, on the road for a fall tour with Entombed A.D. and Nervosa.

"We are really stoked to celebrate Amorphis 30th anniversary in North America this fall. And hell yes, it will be really special tour. Amorphis will perform the Tales From the Thousand Lakes album in its entirety. Do not miss this run as we have a killer lineup with Entombed A.D. and Nervosa supporting," commented guitarist Esa Holopainen.

The run begins on Sept. 11 with three consecutive Brooklyn performances before venturing outside of New York, circling the U.S. and Canada before wrapping well over a month later on Oct. 25 in Connecticut.

See the complete list of stops below and get tickets here.

Tales From the Thousand Lakes marked the second album from the Finnish group, demonstrated a marked evolution as the band began to incorporate folk melodies within their music and even touches of clean singing as they further opened up their musical palette.

Amorphis, Entombed A.D. + Nervosa 2020 Tour

Nuclear Blast

Sept. 11 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kingsland

Sept. 12 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kingsland

Sept. 13 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kingsland

Sept. 14 — Montreal, Quebec @ The Fairmount

Sept. 15 — Quebec, Quebec @ Le D'Auteuil

Sept. 16 — Toronto, Quebec @ MOD Club

Sept. 18 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Sept. 19 — Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

Sept. 20 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Ballroom

Sept. 22 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miramar Theater

Sept. 23 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Vaudville Mews

Sept. 24 — Belvidere, Ill. @ Apollo Theater

Sept. 25 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Sept. 26 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Cabooze

Sept. 27 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theatre

Sept. 29 — Edmonton, Alberta @ The Starlite Room

Sept. 30 — Calgary, Alberta @ Dickens

Oct. 02 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theater

Oct. 03 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Oct. 04 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

Oct. 05 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Holy Diver

Oct. 06 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Metro Operahouse

Oct. 07 — West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go

Oct. 08 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Oct. 09 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Club Red

Oct. 11 — Denver, Colo. @ Hermans Hideaway

Oct. 13 — Austin, Texas @ Come & Take It Live!

Oct. 14 — San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box

Oct. 15 — Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Oct. 16 — Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Oct. 18 — Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum

Oct. 19 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Kelsey Theater

Oct. 20 — Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey

Oct. 21 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Oct. 22 — Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

Oct. 23 — Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

Oct. 24 — Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz

Oct. 25 — Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theater