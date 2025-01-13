The Best Non-‘Epic’ Song by 11 Big Prog Metal Bands

Here's the best non-"epic" song (lasting fewer than 10 minutes) from 11 big prog metal bands!

Already, Loudwire has looked at the best “epic” song by 10 classic prog rock bands; the best non-“epic” song by 10 classic prog rock bands; and the best “epic” song by 11 prog metal bands.

So, it’s only right that we complete the four-part puzzle by discussing the best non-“epic” song by 11 prog metal bands!

Unsurprisingly, there’s a mix of returning and new artists compared to the “epic” prog metal song list, including everyone that comprises the “Big 4” of the genre: Dream Theater, Between the Buried and Me, Opeth and Queensrÿche.

Keep in mind, however, that not every song listed below is itself a fully-fledged prog metal song. But, if we’re judging every applicable track from these bands on every level — including musicianship, production and perhaps most importantly, songwriting — the following 11 songs absolutely rise above the rest.

We’re sure that some of our picks will inspire passionate discussions, though, and we’d love to know if you agree with our choices or if you’d replace any of them.