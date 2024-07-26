France's top metal band, Gojira, have made their presence felt at the 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony. As previously teased, the band collaborated with opera singer Marina Viotti for a stunning performance under the direction of artistic director Thomas Jolly in the "Libertie" portion of the festivities.

Coming out of a portion of the festivities dedicated to Les Miserable and focusing on a castle facade where a beheaded Marie Antoinette was singing to the crowd, Gojira drummer Mario Duplantier commanded the viewing audience with some double-kick heaviness from one of windowed area. A pull back camera shot then showed the remaining members of Gojira performing from different portions of the castle.

"We just went metal after Les Mis, after the can-can," exclaimed NBC analyst Kelly Clarkson. As Gojira continued to bring the heaviness, coordinated flames shot up around them, then a boat carrying opera singer Marina Votti started to cross by. The performance included red streamers, synchronized smoke and fire and yes, even a breakdown from Gojira at the Olympics. "This is so cool," added Clarkson, making note of the use of metal and opera together within the presentation.

Who Are Gojira?

Gojira have become one of the more successful metal bands of the 21st century, releasing seven studio albums starting with their Terra Incognita 2001 debut and most recently featuring 2021's Fortitude album.

The band has also used their music as a platform to speak about causes close to their heart, with environmentalism being a theme that has often permeated their songs. They've turned a spotlight on climate change, marine pollution and the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest in the past.

At present, Gojira appear to be between albums, but the band will return to the concert stage this fall as support for Korn on their North American tour. Dates begin Sept. 12 in Tampa, Fla. See all the stops and get ticketing information through the band's website.

Who Is Marina Viotti?

The Swiss-born Mezzosoprano Marina Viotti grew up in France. In April 2019 Marina Viotti was awarded the “Best Young Singer of the year” at the prestigious International Opera Awards in London. She also won the 3rd prize at the “Concours de Genève” in 2016, and the International Belcanto Prize at the Rossini Festival in Wildbad in 2015.

After studying flute, Marina Viotti first experimented with jazz, gospel and heavy metal, the latter of which made her an intriguing pairing with Gojira for the opening ceremony.

Marina Viotti’s first steps on the operatic stage after her studies took her to the Lausanne Opera, the Lucerne Theatre and, as part of the young ensemble, to the Grand Théâtre de Genève. She made her debut as Isabella (L’italiana in Algeri) at the Rossini Festival in Bad Wildbad in 2015.