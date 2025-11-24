Though Joe Duplantier is the singer-guitarist of the band Gojira, he will only be providing one of those musical activities on the band's upcoming tour. Duplantier revealed over the weekend that a recent hand injury has left him unable to play guitar on the run while he recuperates.

But Gojira have moved quickly in order to make sure that their tour goes off without a hitch, adding Car Bomb guitarist Greg Kubacki as extra support to their live lineup on the upcoming shows in France.

What Joe Duplantier Said About His Recent Injury

Joe Duplantier revealed the alteration in the band's tour plans through his Instagram account. In a post he wrote the follow:

Hey! I hurt my hand a few weeks ago. After getting minor surgery, I’m on the mend but unfortunately I won’t be able to play all my guitar parts on the next tour in France… No worries though, we hired our good friend @carbombgreg of the incredible @carbombofficial to “Give us a hand”. The mood in our camp is up there, as we’re embarking for an interesting experience on our own turf. Show must go ooooon.

The tour officially kicks off Nov. 27 in Reims, France and continues through its Dec. 12 finale in Strasbourg, France. The run also features Comeback Kid and Neckbreakker as support. Ticketing details to see the Grammy-winning French metallers can be found through the Gojira website.

Who Is Greg Kubacki?

Greg Kubacki is one of the core members of the New York-based mathcore band Car Bomb. He joined the band in 2002, two years after their formation, but has been a part of all four of their studio albums.

The group debuted with 2007's Centralia and their most recent studio album was 2019's Mordial. The group has, however, issued a live album — Live in Santa Cruz in 2023 — since then.

Per his Instagram account, Kubacki also recently stepped outside of Car Bomb to announce his new project Sun Guts. The group just recently issued their debut single "Kilonova" and the debut album of the same name is on track to arrive on Feb. 10. Pre-orders are being taken through Sun Guts website and Bandcamp pages.